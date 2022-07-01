Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Stokrotka To Acquire 14 Grocery Stores In Poland

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Maxima Grupė subsidiary Stokrotka has agreed to acquire 14 grocery stores operating in the Masovian province of Poland.

The transaction, expected to close by the end of this year, is subject to certain terms and conditions, including antitrust approval.

Emperia Holding, a Maxima Grupė subsidiary that operates the Stokrotka grocery chain in Poland, acquired eight stores in the Warsaw region last year.

'Challenging Times'

Mantas Kuncaitis, Maxima Grupė CEO and board chairman, said, “Despite challenging times, we believe in this region in terms of both security and growth opportunities. Therefore, we are further investing and were able to carry out a second acquisition within a one-year time frame.

“The transaction contains real estate element, which corresponds to our direction of strengthening real estate portfolio. We are keeping our focus to expand in the Polish market, both through organic growth and M&A activities with the main criteria that it would be a good fit within Stokrotka’s business model.”

The Polish retailer expects sales in the 14 stores to exceed €25 million.

'Planned Organic Growth'

Arūnas Zimnickas, managing director and president of the management board of Stokrotka, added, “Following the takeover of eight stores which was finalised at the end of 2021, the recently signed takeover of 14 stores in the area of Masovian Voivodeship will further strengthen our position in the region and allow us to expand in addition to the planned organic growth.”

At the end of 2021, Stokrotka’s store network comprised over 800 own and franchised stores, with turnover amounting to over €1 billion.

In 2018, Lithuania-based Maxima Grupė acquired the retail chain.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

France To Ban Use Of Meat Names On Plant-Based Protein Food
2
Retail

France's Carrefour Announces Senior Management Changes
3
Retail

Lidl Italia To Open 150 New Stores By 2024
4
Retail

German Retailers See Sales Up In May: Destatis
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com