Retail

Supercentro Reports 5% Revenue Growth To €257m

By Branislav Pekic
Supercentro Reports 5% Revenue Growth To €257m

Italy's Supercentro reported a 5% year-on-year increase in revenue to €257 million and group EBITDA of €6.2 million in its financial year 2023.

The multi-channel retailer plans to invest €13 million in 2024 for network improvements, including launch of new stores, renovation of existing ones, property purchases, and sustainability initiatives.

The expansion plans include finalising purchases of key properties in 2024. These include a new cash-and-carry location in Bari province and a Cedi facility in Surbo (Lecce).

The group will further strengthen its network by opening three entirely new stores and renovating four others.

The company is targeting 200 stores in its area of operations, consolidating its market position.

In May of this year, Supercentro opened the first store of the new Wiva cash-and-carry format in San Giorgio Jonico.

Supercentro

Supercentro has also confirmed that it will continue to focus on affordability through margin reductions, in line with similar efforts in 2023.

The group has also restructured its board of directors, welcoming three new directors and appointing Leonardo Giangrande as vice president.

Part of D.IT-Distribuzione Italiana, Supercentro is based in southern Italy in the Puglia, Calabria, and Basilicata regions.

It operates around 140 supermarkets under the Sisa, Ipersisa, and QuickSisa brands, as well as four cash-and-carry stores in Taranto and Lecce.

D.IT - Distribuzione Italiana closed its financial year 2022 with a 3% increase in turnover, exceeding initial forecasts.

The company added that its performance confirms that the path taken by it is 'the right one' with a private-label proposal that has never wavered on quality.

