Subscribe Login
Retail

Tesco Sticks With Profit Outlook After Reporting Strong Christmas Sales

Share this article

Tesco has kept its full-year profit guidance after it joined rivals in reporting stronger than expected Christmas sales despite an escalating cost-of-living crisis.

The supermarket group, which has a 27.5% share of Britain's grocery market, said on Thursday UK like-for-like sales rose 4.3% in its third quarter to Nov. 26 and were up 7.2% in the six weeks to Jan. 7.

It said it had 'good momentum' going into 2023.

British supermarkets have reported stronger-than-expected festive trading as families hosted larger Christmas gatherings after two years of pandemic restrictions and treated themselves at home rather than going out to save cash.

Rivals Perform Well

On Wednesday, Britain's No. 2 supermarket group Sainsbury's reported a 5.9% rise in underlying sales for its Christmas quarter, while discounters Aldi UK and Lidl GB have also reported bumper Christmas sales.

Industry data has shown the grocery sector as a whole delivered record festive sales, albeit growth was driven by price inflation rather than increased purchasing.

But European retailers are now bracing for a difficult 2023. In Britain consumer confidence hovers close to record lows, and inflation at 10.7%is forcing shoppers to manage budgets tightly.

'Good Momentum'

"We go into the new calendar year with good momentum and I am confident we can continue to maintain our competitiveness and deliver a strong performance relative to the market despite the challenging conditions ahead," chief executive Ken Murphy said.

Tesco, like Sainsbury's, is absorbing some of its cost inflation rather than passing it all on to consumers.

"I'm really pleased with our performance over this period - particularly the further strong growth at Christmas on top of the exceptional growth of the last few years," he said, noting Tesco delivered its "most competitive offering to date".

Tesco has benefited from a scheme to price-match Aldi on over 600 products and the popularity of a 'Clubcard Prices' loyalty programme that offers cheaper deals.

The group maintained its forecast for 2022-23 retail adjusted operating profit of between £2.4 billion (€2.71 billion) and £2.5 billion (€2.82 billion), down from the £2.65 billion (€2.99 billion) made in 2021-22.

It expects retail free cash flow of at least £1.8 billion (€2.03 billion) and profit from Tesco Bank of £120-160 million.

Shares in Tesco have fallen 17% over the last year, but are up 7% over the last month.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Aldi Opened More Than 40 Stores In Spain In 2022
2
Retail

Carrefour Polska To Pay Customers For Plastic Bottles, Aluminium Cans
3
Retail

Marks & Spencer Reports Strong Christmas Sales In Food, Clothing
4
Retail

Sainsbury's Third Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com