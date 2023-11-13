Three Quarters Of Gen Z Say They Are ‘Decision Makers’ For Personal Care Items: NIQ

Seventy-five percent of Gen Z shoppers say they are the ‘decision makers’ on what personal care products their household should purchase, according to a new study from NIQ.

The study titled Gen Z No filter! also revealed that four in five Gen Z consumers still live in a family unit at home.

The survey polled consumers aged 18-25 in seven European countries: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Romania.

It included 1,000 consumers in each of the surveyed countries.

Other Findings

Across the markets, more than half (53%) have this decision making power in FMCG, data showed. Moreover, only 19% of Gen Z consumers admitted to being very loyal to FMCG brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this trend differs across individual markets: for example, German Gen Z shoppers are more autonomous in their decision-making process compared with Italy, Spain, and Portugal, where they count heavily on their parents' decisions about personal care and food products.

In the UK, Gen Z is especially dependent on parents for making decisions on food products, according to the study.

On average, among those making purchasing decisions, 23% of Gen Z stated that the first item on average that they purchase is in the beauty category.

This is above other categories such as basic groceries, impulse purchases and hygiene and personal care, NIQ noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online, In-Store Purchases

Over half (51%) of Gen Z shoppers prefer to shop in-store, followed by 43% shopping omnichannel, and just 5% preferring online only.

The survey showed that the majority of Gen Z value recommendations from in-store staff (34%) and seek convenience to enrich their shopping experience.

Around 33% of respondents claimed self checkouts would improve their shopping experience, while 31% said digitally-accessible loyalty cards would be a further draw.

Vasi Dragomir, consumer insights commercial activation manager at NIQ said, "While navigating through the evolving preferences and mindset of GenZers, we noticed that they are very dynamic in their choices and preferences.

"Their relationship with various categories within the FMCG and personal care spectrum is evolving constantly and will continue to be influenced as they transition through the different life stages."