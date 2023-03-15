52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Regulator Tells Asda To Fix Competition Concerns Over Co-op Fuel Deal

By Reuters
Share this article

Britain's competition regulator has found that supermarket group Asda's £611 million (€691 million) purchase of the Co-op's 132 petrol stations and attached stores could lead to higher prices or less choice in some parts of the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday Asda must address its concerns to avoid an in-depth "Phase 2" investigation of the deal.

It said the deal raises concerns in 13 locations across the United Kingdom in each of which the merging businesses currently compete for customers and would not face sufficient competition after the merger.

Phase 2 Probe

"There’s a risk that customers could face higher prices or worse services in a small number of areas where Asda would face insufficient competition in either groceries or fuel," Colin Raftery, CMA senior director of mergers, said.

Asda, Britain's third largest grocer after Tesco and Sainsbury's, has five working days to offer legally binding proposals to the CMA.

The CMA would then have a further five working days to consider whether Asda's proposals address its concerns, or if the case should be referred to a Phase 2 probe.

'Working Constructively'

Asda said it looked forward "to working constructively" with the CMA over the coming days.

Asda is owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital, who together also own petrol forecourt business EG Group.

Growth Plans

In January, it was reported that Asda is planning to open 300 convenience stores by the end of 2026, aiming to become a player in the smaller shop market to help drive growth, and creating thousands of new jobs in the process.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Portugal's Finance Minister Says Cutting VAT On Food Not A Priority
2
Retail

EuroCommerce Welcomes Launch Of Net Zero Industry Act
3
Retail

Carrefour Polska Expands E-Commerce Activities With Glovo
4
Retail

Sainsbury's To Take Full Ownership of Store Investment Vehicles
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com