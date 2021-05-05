ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tesco Concedes To Activist Shareholders On Health Targets

Published on May 5 2021 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: Europe / UK / Tesco / Healthy Food

Tesco Concedes To Activist Shareholders On Health Targets

Supermarket group Tesco has agreed to increase healthy food options at operations in Europe as well as Britain to appease investors who had filed a landmark shareholder resolution to force the issue.

The coalition of Tesco activist investors calling for Britain's biggest supermarket group to set targets to sell a greater proportion of healthy food withdrew their shareholder meeting resolution on Wednesday after the company's pledge.

Investment group ShareAction co-ordinated the February filing of the resolution by institutional investors including Robeco, J O Hambro and the Guy's and St. Thomas’ health charity, as well as 101 individual Tesco shareholders.

Health-Based Resolution

The move represented the first health-based shareholder resolution filed at a UK-listed company.

It initially prompted Tesco, which has a 27% share of the UK grocery market, to commit to increase sales of healthy products from 58% to 65% of total sales in its UK and Irish stores by 2025.

However, ShareAction kept its resolution on the table to encourage Tesco to take similar steps with its Central European stores and its Booker wholesale subsidiary, which supplies supermarket chains Budgens and Londis.

Given that Tesco has now agreed to do this, ShareAction has withdrawn the resolution.

New Commitments

It said a two-year process of engagement has now been agreed between Tesco, ShareAction and investors in the Healthy Markets Coalition, with Tesco implementing new commitments covering £52 billion ($72 billion) of revenue.

“Investors are recognising the importance of health," said Louisa Hodge, engagement manager at ShareAction.

"By filing a shareholder resolution, our investor coalition sent a strong message to Tesco and to other supermarkets that shifting sales toward healthier options is important."

Tesco said it shared the same goal as ShareAction to make it easier for customers to eat more healthily.

"These new commitments will ensure that every customer – wherever and however they shop with us – will have even greater access to affordable, healthy and sustainable food," said Sarah Bradbury, Tesco's group quality director.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Euro Zone Retail Sales Rise In March, Beat Expectations

Euro Zone Retail Sales Rise In March, Beat Expectations
Removing Trade Barriers Essential For Economic Recovery, Says EuroCommerce

Removing Trade Barriers Essential For Economic Recovery, Says EuroCommerce
Stora Enso Sees Paper Business Returning To Profit

Stora Enso Sees Paper Business Returning To Profit
Global Grocery Sector Sees Record Growth In 2020: Report

Global Grocery Sector Sees Record Growth In 2020: Report
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

FreshDirect Co-Founder And CEO David McInerney Steps Down Fri, 7 May 2021

FreshDirect Co-Founder And CEO David McInerney Steps Down
Casino Sees Weak Quarterly Sales, Considers GreenYellow Listing Fri, 7 May 2021

Casino Sees Weak Quarterly Sales, Considers GreenYellow Listing
Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business Thu, 6 May 2021

Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business
BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction Thu, 6 May 2021

BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN