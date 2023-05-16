UK Supermarket Sales Reach £2.8bn Over Coronation Week

UK grocery sales during the week of the Coronation ended on 6 May amounted to £2.8 billion (€3.2 billion), exceeding the £2.7 billion (€3.1 billion) registered during the Jubilee week in June 2022, according to the latest data from NIQ.

Shoppers celebrated the bank holiday weekend with family and friends at street parties or picnics, with party accessories (+107%), cream and custard (73%), sparkling wine (71%), champagne (70%) and preserves (60%) seeing the highest category growths compared to the previous year.

Many shoppers created their teatime treats to mark the occasion and this reflected in an uplift in sales for ingredients such as fresh dough/pastry (+56%), eggs (+45%), and sugar and sweeteners (+40%).

There was also an increase in sales of beer, wine and spirits (+23%) compared to the same week last year, data showed.

'A Balancing Act'

Mike Watkins, UK head of retailer and business insight at NIQ said, "The latest figures show that despite many being financially constrained in the cost-of-living crisis, shoppers still allowed themselves to indulge in additional groceries and treats so they could celebrate the Coronation and long weekend.

"However, this is a balancing act - while one week they are allowing themselves to indulge, the weeks in between still indicate cost-saving measures, such as stocking up on frozen goods or ambient - shelf-stable - goods that are cheaper and last longer. The Coronation has added a welcome boost to grocery sales, with many shoppers taking advantage of retailers’ discounts and other incentives."

Frozen (16.3%) was the highest-performing category in terms of sales in the week before the coronation, according to NIQ data from the week ending 29 April.

It indicates planned cost-saving measures, wherein shoppers stocked up their freezers with frozen poultry (31%), frozen potatoes (29%) and frozen chips (28%), as they sought to reign in spending in the week before the Coronation.

It would allow them the flexibility to spend extra on special treats during the celebratory bank holiday weekend.

Article by Dayeeta Das.