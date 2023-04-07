Ukraine's Top Retailers Put In A Strong 2022 Performance: Study

Several of Ukraine's biggest retailers managed to report 2022 revenues on a par with the previous year, new data from the Retail Association of Ukraine (RAU) has found, despite the war that has ravaged much of the country.

The RAU examined data from Opendatabot and Ukraine's Ministry of Digital and State Statistics, which reported on the 100 companies with the highest turnover last year, of which 12 operated in the retail and e-commerce sectors.

ATB Leads The Way

It found that the ATB supermarket chain was the most profitable company in the retail sector, with a revenue of UAH 148.3 billion (€3.68 billion), which was UAH 400 million less than the previous year.

In fact, ATB was the second-best performing business in the overall rankings, behind Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas supplier.

Silpo, which is owned by Fozzy Group, made UAH 70 billion (€1.74 billion) in revenue in 2022, which was down UAH 2.8 billion on the previous year. In the overall rankings, it placed ninth overall.

Wholesale group Metro reported revenue of UAH 20.1 billion (€500 million) last year, a decline of UAH 5.8 billion on the previous year, as its network was particularly impacted.

At the same time, some operators managed to increase their income despite the challenges brought about by the war. Delivery operator Nova Poshta reported revenue of UAH 23.7 billion (€590 million) in 2022, almost UAH 2 billion more than the previous year.

Profit And Loss

In terms of profit, ATB managed to grow its profits by UAH 2.8 billion (€69 million) last year, which was down on the UAH 8.3 billion it reported in 2021.

Silpo reported a loss of UAH 7.4 billion (€180 million), however (following on from a UAH 1.8 billion loss the previous year), while Metro reported a loss of UAH 500 million (€12.4 million), Novus saw a loss of UAH 2.5 billion (€62 million), and Varus posted a loss of UAH 7 million.

A full breakdown of the figures can be found here.

