Visitor Feedback Reaffirms Plastimark’s Focus On Sustainability At EuroShop 2023

Some of the most interesting and expected feedback from its attendance at EuroShop 2023 was Plastimark’s focus on sustainability.

Since the launch of its Black Compound Line, Plastimark has been paying special attention to the environment and its protection.

The material used in the Black Compound Line, comprising 100% recycled plastic, does not alter the mechanical and functional characteristics of the trolleys.

Simultaneously, it has the advantage of retrieving and using the plastic afresh, at the end of its previous cycle of use, thereby avoiding its dispersion into the environment.

Plastimark’s range of full-plastic trolleys can be made of 100% recycled plastics from post-industrial waste (Black Compound).

This sustainable choice is particularly evident in the Monoblocco trolleys (ROOMY and PLEASY). The trolleys are totally screwless and represent a 100% ecological product across all stages of their development, from manufacturing to utilisation and post-life recovery.

PLEASY – the first shopping trolley in the Monoblocco line – is designed for small-to-medium areas and features a capacity of 100 litres.

Conceived as an ultra-light product, PLEASY is noiseless and easy to manoeuvre from all sides, due to its accurate ergonomics.

ROOMY, with a capacity of 160 litres, is designed for medium-to-large shopping areas and combines design, innovation and comfort.

The product is a perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics, representing the expertise and creativity of ‘Made in Italy’.

The Monoblocco line's unique design – by the internationally renowned Italian designer and architect Cesare Monti – is complemented by a rainbow of colours and various possibilities for customisation and accessorising.

Businesses can opt for Black Compound for Plastimark’s shopping trolleys, baskets and pallets, as the company aims to offer sustainable solutions to an increasingly environmentally oriented market, and to all retailers seeking to give their supermarkets an ethical footprint.

Plastimark can rely on a full range of TUV-certified shopping trolleys, thanks to intensive research and development activities undertaken by the company.

It is also conscious of collaborating only with certified partners in the choice of materials and components.

For more information, visit www.plastimark.com.

