Retail

With 167m Chocolate Santas, Germany Produces The Equivalent Of Two Per Citizen

By Dayeeta Das
The German confectionery industry has produced around 167 million chocolate Santa Clauses for the Christmas season this year, according to new data from Bundesverband der Deutschen Süßwarenindustrie (BDSI).

With a population of around 83 million, it means that there are two chocolate Santas for each person in Germany.

According to the BDSI, production this year has witnessed a slight decline of 1%, compared to the previous year.

“In difficult and uncertain times, it is clear that confectionery is one of the little pleasures of everyday life. This applies, in particular, to the popular chocolate Santas, which bring a lot of joy to […] St Nicholas Day and Christmas,” said Dr Carsten Bernoth, managing director of the BDSI.

Certified Cocoa

German confectioners are also moving towards cocoa certified according to sustainability standards.

In 2022, the proportion of certified cocoa in confectionery sold in Germany was 81%, a BDSI survey showed.

In the first survey, in 2011, this proportion was around 3%.

Close to two thirds (around 105 million) of the chocolate Santas produced in Germany were supplied to German food retailers, department stores and specialist retailers in Germany, the BSDI noted.

More than a third, or around 62 million, were exported to European countries, as well as to the UK, Canada, the USA, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

New research has shown that, in the confectionery and chocolate markets, an increasing number of consumers value products that are both convenient and nutritious, with clinically proven natural claims.

FMCG Gurus’ consumer insights highlight that 26% of global consumers say that time scarcity has led to an increased demand for healthy convenience, with the onus on confectionery and chocolate manufacturers to develop functional, nutritious snacks that do not compromise on taste or indulgence.

