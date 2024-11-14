52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Zumex Zitrux: The Next Generation Of Commercial Orange Juicers

By Editorial
Zumex Zitrux is the world’s only self-cleaning and self-sanitising range of juicers. These juice machines have been developed to save time and money.

Comparing performance figures to other similar solutions, Zumex Zitrux helps achieve savings of more than $10,000/year in terms of cleaning costs and water.

The range comprises two models: Zumex Zitrux and Zitrux Compact.

Zumex Zitrux is the first professional juicer that takes care of everything, even the seemingly impossible, thanks to its innovative self-cleaning system.

Now food retailers can experience an all-in-one juicing solution that goes beyond the conventional. This is not just a juicer – it is a complete concept designed to meet all your needs.

It turns every in-store freshly squeezed juice service into a hassle-free, worry-free experience and brings a new concept.

It is equipped to store 75 kilograms of oranges and 120 litres of waste. This ensures a continuous supply of fresh juice without interruptions.

The Zitrux Compact model shares the unprecedented features and functionalities of the range:

Self-Cleaning: It is the only juicer that cleans and sanitises itself. It prevents human errors and always guarantees total hygiene.

High Performance: Customers are impressed with their efficiency, as they can process up to 40 pieces of fruit per minute.

Profitability: Designed to save on time and costs. Provides an accurate measurement of squeezed juice, thanks to Smart Juicing.

Technology: It offers real-time monitoring for operators to track juice production and maintenance schedules.

User Experience: Provides a groundbreaking shopping experience to customers. Contactless tap, easy and intuitive. An interactive display guides both the operator and the end customer.

For more information, visit www.zumex.com/en/juicers/zitrux/.

This article was written in partnership with Zumex.

