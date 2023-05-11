Zummo Explores The Reasons Behind Installing Professional Juicers In Supermarkets

Every day, more and more supermarkets are opting to instal a professional juicer – also an unstoppable trend, according to Zummo.

There is a predisposition on the part of users towards a healthier diet and the benefits of juice, which has resulted in an increase in demand.

For this reason, natural juice squeezers have gone from being the great unknown to being a common denominator in supermarkets.

Why Every Supermarket Should Have One

Demand from users: Responding to their demands and expectations will help to improve the image of your supermarket.

Product and profitability: It is very profitable, in terms of freshly-squeezed-juice sales.

It is not seasonal: Although the consumption of natural juice increases in the autumn-winter season, due to the arrival of cold weather, juice is a very appetising product all year round.

Heterogeneity of flavours and productivity: Zummo machines offer a wide range of performance. With a simple change of kit, in addition to natural orange juice, it offers other flavours, such as grapefruit, lime, mandarin, lemon and pomegranate.

Plurality in the range of machines on offer: Not all supermarkets require the same type of professional juicers. For this reason, Zummo offers a wide variety of juicers, to suit every need.

Differentiation: Setting businesses apart from those of their competitors – as well as reaching the level of offer of those who already have it – is key to remaining relevant to consumers.

Ease of use and maintenance: Professional juicers are easy to clean and maintain.

Flavour: Choosing the right juicer company is key. Zummo’s professional juicers have the Efficient Vertical Squeezing (EVS) system, a unique method that prevents the juice from coming into contact with the rind, in order to achieve a purer and more natural taste.

Juice Machines For Supermarkets

Zummo has a specialised consultancy service to respond to any specific need in the retail sector.

For any queries, the company can be contacted through its contact forms. The company will help clients select the best automatic juicer option for their supermarket shelves.

