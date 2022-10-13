Zummo To Participate In SIAL Paris 2022

Zummo will be exhibiting at SIAL Paris 2022 (Stand 7 E 338) from October 15-19 at Paris-Nord Villepinte, where it will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the launch of a new product, Isla.

A new retail machine has been designed to simplify the process of transforming a fresh pineapple into a ready-to-eat format, while offering an innovative shopping experience to customers and generating increased revenue for the business.

In just 15 seconds, Isla cuts the crown, removes the skin, and removes the core from the pineapple, preparing it into slices, chunks, or sticks.

In addition, it is adaptable to different sizes to ensure maximum yield from the pineapple.

Following the line of the latest products launched by Zummo, Isla features a modern design that can also be customised to follow the aesthetics of each business.

And that's not all – thanks to Zummo Cloud technology, it is possible to be aware of the consumption and performance of Isla, enabling businesses to increase the profitability of each establishment.

With this system, users are aware of the machine and can monitor many of its processes.

With this launch, Zummo consolidates its position as a world leader in the design and manufacture of automatic fruit and vegetable juicing and preparation machines, marketing its products in more than 100 countries.

