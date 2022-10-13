Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Zummo To Participate In SIAL Paris 2022

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Zummo will be exhibiting at SIAL Paris 2022 (Stand 7 E 338) from October 15-19 at Paris-Nord Villepinte, where it will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the launch of a new product, Isla.

A new retail machine has been designed to simplify the process of transforming a fresh pineapple into a ready-to-eat format, while offering an innovative shopping experience to customers and generating increased revenue for the business.

In just 15 seconds, Isla cuts the crown, removes the skin, and removes the core from the pineapple, preparing it into slices, chunks, or sticks.

In addition, it is adaptable to different sizes to ensure maximum yield from the pineapple.

Following the line of the latest products launched by Zummo, Isla features a modern design that can also be customised to follow the aesthetics of each business.

And that's not all – thanks to Zummo Cloud technology, it is possible to be aware of the consumption and performance of Isla, enabling businesses to increase the profitability of each establishment.

With this system, users are aware of the machine and can monitor many of its processes.

With this launch, Zummo consolidates its position as a world leader in the design and manufacture of automatic fruit and vegetable juicing and preparation machines, marketing its products in more than 100 countries.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walgreens Swings To Quarterly Loss On Boots Impairment Charge
2
Retail

Notes From Africa: Agro Bar-Magen, Iprocure, Omnibiz
3
Retail

Number Of SPAR Express Stores At Polish AVIA Forecourts On The Rise
4
Retail

EuroCommerce Reiterates Need To Support Retail And Wholesale Sector
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com