Isla By Zummo Wins IF Design Award 2024 In The Retail Category

Zummo has announced that its exceptional product, Isla, has been honoured with the prestigious IF Design Award 2024, consolidating its position at the forefront of design and functionality.

Isla addresses the growing demand for fresh and natural products in supermarkets, focusing on enabling users to understand the preparation process of each product.

From preparation to packaging, Isla involves the user, allowing him or her to cut the pineapple and package it directly into the container.

The new series of Zummo machines, represented by Isla and Viva, marks a shift towards products closer to the end user.

This evolution reflects Zummo’s new aesthetics, characterised by curved edges, updated colours, comfortable materials and renewed textures, adapting to consumer environments where aesthetics play a crucial role.

The Zummo Cloud App accompanies Isla, connecting the machine to provide real-time information.

It allows users to monitor the machine’s status, offering the best services and facilitating interaction with Isla from anywhere.

Zummo’s Innovation In Action

Zummo is committed to making the consumption of healthy and fresh products accessible, enhancing business value through healthy and cost-effective technology.

The company believes in technology that is close to people, constantly seeking to improve lives through innovation, quality and sustainability.

It designs and manufactures innovative solutions for juicing and preparing fruits and vegetables, offering high-quality products and services that add value to businesses and provide natural and straightforward proposals to the end consumer.

Its goal is to be a global benchmark in the search and development of solutions for fruit-and-vegetable consumption, improving people’s quality of life and facilitating access to fresh and healthy products.

IF Design Award

With 10,800 entries from 72 countries, the IF Design Award 2024 stands out as one of the most prestigious and relevant design competitions globally.

This award acknowledges the global impact of design, and being honoured means surpassing a rigorous two-phase selection process conducted by renowned design experts.

Isla, with its revolutionary design and innovative functionality, joins the distinguished list of winners of the IF Design Award, reaffirming Zummo’s commitment to excellence in design and customer satisfaction.

This article was written in partnership with Zummo.