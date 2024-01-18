The year 2024 is ushering in a transformative period in the supermarket sector.

The evolution of consumer trends, driven by health, sustainability and convenience, is reshaping the way food and beverage establishments operate and are designed.

Among the most notable innovations, orange juice-squeezing machines stand out as one of the most appealing trends, providing a fresh and natural real-time experience for consumers.

Personalised Shopping Experiences

Supermarkets in 2024 are adopting advanced technologies, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, to offer personalised shopping experiences.

From product recommendations based on individual preferences to exclusive promotions, supermarkets are leveraging technology to strengthen their relationship with customers.

Sustainability, Front And Centre

Environmental concern remains a priority for many consumers. In response, supermarkets are implementing sustainable practices at all stages in their supply chain.

From reducing single-use plastics to promoting local and organic products, companies are adopting a holistic approach to minimising their ecological footprint.

Freshness And Quality: The Natural-Juice Revolution

One of the most exciting trends this year is the inclusion of orange juice-squeezing machines in supermarkets.

The squeezing machines offer high-quality products and create an interactive experience for consumers.

By witnessing the squeezing process, customers can trust the freshness and authenticity of the product.

Furthermore, this trend highlights supermarkets’ commitment to their customers’ health and well-being, promoting healthier options in a convenient setting.

Technology And Automation

The incorporation of technology and automation remains a driving force in the supermarket industry.

From contactless payment systems to inventory robots, companies are seeking ways to optimise operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

Automation enables supermarkets to minimise errors, reduce costs, and provide faster and more efficient services.

Offering freshly squeezed juice in supermarkets and restaurants is a way to meet the growing demand for natural and healthy products.

