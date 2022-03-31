Zummo's 'Retail Fresh Corner' At Fruit Logistica To Feature Pina Slicer, Apple Juicer

Zummo is set to participate in this year’s edition of Fruit Logistica in Berlin, with a ‘Retail Fresh Corner’ located at Hall 4.1, Stand A06, from 5 to 7 April 2022.

Its Pina Slicer and Apple Juicer will feature at the event – the two new machines that complement Zummo’s offer for supermarkets, convenience stores, and shops offering healthy items, among others.

These machines enable all food retailers to offer customers freshly cut pineapple and freshly squeezed apple juice.

The new machines, in addition to the Zummo Retail range of machines, such as the Z40 and Z14, are perfect for creating a fresh corner in supermarkets or food stores.

The end consumer of food retail is increasingly demanding, in terms of the quality and naturalness of the product, and Zummo aims to cater to this need.

About Zummo

Founded in Valencia, Spain, Zummo Innovaciones Mecánicas began operations in 1992 and gradually became a global benchmark for automatic citrus fruit extraction machines, marketing its products in more than 100 countries.

After 30 years, the company has become a brand of prestige and quality in its sector, backed by its exclusive juice extraction system.

Zummo is a leader in establishing national and international benchmarks in designing, manufacturing and marketing the best-quality juice extraction systems. A notable innovation is its patented ‘Efficient Vertical System’ technology, which gives Zummo automatic juicers an edge over their competitors.

The company offers solutions for a host of sectors, including supermarkets, local businesses, hospitality, health bars, and citrus distributors.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.