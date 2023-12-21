ABP Food Group's C&D Foods Announces Investment

C&D Foods, the pet food arm of ABP Food Group, has announced plans to invest €48 million in a new facility at its core production site in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, Ireland.

According to the firm, some 100 roles will be created with the development of the new facility, while production capacity will increase by 25%.

The investment will see an extension added to the building, with the introduction of additional, 'state of the art' automated multi-packing and pouch filling lines.

'A Significant Step Forward'

“This is an exciting and significant step forward for our business," commented Colm Dore, managing director, C&D Foods. "We are seeing a trend across Europe where consumers are favouring pouched pet food for smaller companion animals, and we are in prime position to continue to capitalise on the growing demand for these types of products.

"This investment will enable the company to maintain its position at the forefront of the pet food market while also leading to the creation of new high skilled jobs and positive economic development in our local community.”

The investment is being supported by Enterprise Ireland, ABP Food Group said in a statement.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy added that the investment "reflects highly on the entire Irish food sector – pooling together innovation with best-in-class facilities to drive sustainable practices."

Recent Investment

It's not the only major investment C&D Foods has made in recent years – in 2021, it announced a €60 million contract with Donegal based packaging company ProAmpac, with the firm now a strategic supplier of pet food pouches for C&D's operations across Europe.

C&D Foods is one of Europe's largest private-label pet food manufacturers, boasting production facilities in eleven locations across the continent.