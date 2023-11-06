52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Albert Heijn Aims For 100% Emission-Free Transport In Four City Centres

By Dayeeta Das
Dutch retailer Albert Heijn says it is on track to reach 100% emission-free goods transport in the centre of four cities - The Hague, Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Utrecht - by the end of this year.

Albert Heijn already relies on 100% electric transport for home delivery of groceries and supplies to stores in the centre of The Hague and Rotterdam, the company added.

It expects to roll out the same in the centre of Amsterdam and Utrecht in the near future, with more city centres to follow in 2024.

Sonja Boelhouwer, director of omnichannel operations at Albert Heijn stated, "We focus on eight specific topics where we, as Albert Heijn, can influence the reduction of CO2 emissions.

"These include: more sustainable assortment, recyclable packaging, combating food waste and transport. Together with transport partners, we aim for completely emission-free transport. We continue to innovate to achieve this."

Other Initiatives

Albert Heijn has invested in fast charging plazas as it already uses electric vehicles for delivering goods to 150 shops and expects to expand it to 200 by the end of 2023 and more in the future.

At the end of 2022, the retailer inaugurated a fast charging plaza for electric trucks in the Netherlands in Pijnacker.

A second charging plaza was installed at its distribution centre in Zaandam for the emission-free transportation of goods to shops in the Zaandam, Utrecht and Amsterdam regions.

With around 20 fast chargers at the distribution centre, more than 40 electric trucks offer emission-free deliveries to all shops in these regions.

The retailer also added a third charging plaza at its Home Shop Center in Amsterdam for charging more than 60 electric delivery vehicles.

Moreover, Albert Heijn has teamed up with Eneco eMobility to construct electric charging stations for customers at its stores.

Initially, charging stations will be installed at Albert Heijn stores in Borculo, Ede, Eindhoven, Tilburg and Nijmegen.

In the coming years, the Dutch retailer plans to expand it to other locations.

