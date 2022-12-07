Alcampo, Ocado And Prologis Partner To Develop New Madrid CFC

Alcampo and technology company Ocado have partnered with property logistics firm Prologis, Inc. to develop a new customer fulfilment centre (CFC) in Madrid.

Alcampo’s Prologis Park San Fernando DC3 will have a surface area of 30,000 square metres, a height of 11 metres, and 36 docks – 21 for trucks and 15 for vans.

The retailer plans to finish the construction of the site in the third quarter of 2023 and commence operations in 2024, supplying to an area of eight million people, Alcampo noted in a statement.

“I am delighted to celebrate this exciting milestone with Alcampo and Prologis,” said Luke Jensen, executive director at Ocado Group. “Once achieved, this CFC will operate the most advanced technology in the world to fulfil Alcampo’s orders, and it will provide a leading service to customers in Madrid and surroundings for the first time.

“With this CFC and the rest of our operations across the country, Ocado and Alcampo’s collaboration shows what the most advanced technological innovations can achieve online, in terms of quality, value, and customer convenience.”

Phygital Commerce

The Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) will empower Alcampo’s phygital commerce capabilities, the retailer noted in a statement.

“Thanks to this automatised warehouse, propelled by Ocado’s technology, and thanks, especially, to the people that have been making this ambitious project a reality, we will be leaders in the phygital food industry in Spain, bringing to life our promise to customers, which is to guarantee that each person can decide what, how, when and where to buy, depending on their preferences and needs,” commented Américo Ribeiro, Alcampo’s managing director.

Sustainability

The new centre will also feature electric charging points, in line with Prologis, Alcampo and Ocado’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

The Prologis Park San Fernando DC3 will also receive BREEAM certification, due to the building’s sustainable construction.

