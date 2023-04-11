Anora Reports Progress In Key Areas Of Sustainability In 2022

Anora has published its sustainability report 2022, which says that the drinks firm continued to take 'important steps forward' in all key areas of sustainability throughout the year.

The company noted that the most significant achievement was the launch of a new company strategy and vision, with sustainability at its core.

In November 2022, the company committed to a sustainability roadmap to 2030 entitled 'Regenerate the Future'. A new materiality analysis was conducted in the first half of 2022 as a base for the roadmap.

The analysis revealed the most critical focus areas for the company’s sustainability initiatives. The most important topics were climate-related, and included greenhouse gas emissions reductions, climate-smart packaging and regenerative agriculture.

Science-Based Targets

In 2022, Anora made an official commitment to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Joining the SBTi will help Anora set emissions reduction targets across scopes 1 , 2 and 3 and align the company with the target of limiting global warming to 1.5˚C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

In addition, Anora completed its first accounting of the emissions in its entire value chain, covering scopes 1, 2 and 3.

With the analysis of scope 3 emissions, Anora has begun identifying how to operate more efficiently and cooperate with partners to find the ways to reduce both upstream and downstream emissions and reach the roadmap targets by 2030.

Climate-Smart Packaging

The new roadmap also highlights Anora’s ambition to lead the shift from glass to more environmentally friendly packaging options.

In 2022, 60% of its own product portfolio was already packed in climate-smart packaging with a 60% – 90% lower CO2 footprint compared to glass.

At the end of 2022, 87% of the company’s PET portfolio was made of 25% rPET (post-consumer recycled PET) material.

Sustainability

"Sustainability is at the heart of our strategy and the base of our production set-up," says Petra Gräsbeck, communications and sustainability director at Anora.

"Our ambition is that by 2030 Anora will set the industry standard for sustainability. The new roadmap builds on our previous work and the decade-long investments Anora has made in sustainability."

