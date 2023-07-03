52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Australia's United Malt Agrees Takeover Offer From France's InVivo

By Reuters
Share this article

United Malt Group Ltd has agreed to a A$1.5 billion (€920 million) takeover offer from Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo, in a deal that will likely create the world's top malt producer.

The takeover would double the size of InVivo's malt business three years earlier than planned, InVivo chief executive Thierry Blandinieres told Reuters when the offer was first announced in March.

Shares of United Malt jumped 9.1% in early trading.

The cash offer represents a 45.3% premium to United Malt's closing price of A$3.44 (€2.10) on March 24, before the offer was first disclosed.

The deal now requires approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) as well as United Malt's shareholders to vote in support the transaction, among other regulatory requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Increased M&A Activity

Australia has seen increased dealmaking this year, largely in contrast to the broader Asian region where the pressure of high interest rates has led to subdued mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

United Malt is the world's fourth-largest commercial maltster, producing bulk malt for brewers, craft brewers, distillers and food companies. The company has processing plants in Australia, Canada, the United States and Britain.

Malteries Soufflet

Malteries Soufflet, one of the world's biggest malt producers, operates 28 malt houses across Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

United Malt Chairman Graham Bradley said in a statement that the company's board believed the offer appropriately reflected the value of its asset portfolio and the anticipated improvement in its near-term earnings outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's board has unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of the proposal.

For InVivo, the acquisition is part of its aim to become the world's top malt producer within five years through external growth. It acquired agribusiness peer Soufflet last year and signed an agreement in January to take over Belgian malthouse Castle Malting.

It did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Read More: France's InVivo To Buy One Of The World's Oldest Malthouses

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

French Cereals Crop Ratings Fall Further Despite Rains
2
Supply Chain

Supply Shortages Could Increase Risk of Food Fraud, Says LRQA
3
Supply Chain

Ukraine Puts Grain Exports At 48.4 Million Tonnes So Far In 2022/23 Season
4
Supply Chain

French Sugar Beet Pesticide Alternative Could Be Five Years Away
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com