Confectionery Firm Bauli Targets Turnover Of €1bn By 2030

Italian confectionery group Bauli seeks to achieve €1 billion in turnover by 2030, supported by a strategy focusing on product diversification, innovation, and international market expansion.

Bauli plans to invest €82 million between 2024 and 2025 to facilitate this growth. The investment includes an overhaul of its two flagship brands, Bauli and Motta.

Bauli, known for its strong brand recognition and consumer loyalty, aims to become the 'group leader'. Its product range will be optimised and expanded to include popular items like Buondi' and Girella.

The brand's identity will be anchored in sourdough – a key ingredient used for over a century and the foundation of all its offerings.

Motta, renowned for its pastry expertise, will be repositioned as the group's premium brand. Building on the success of products like the Panettone di Milano, Motta will focus on offering high-quality, premium pastry experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strategic Roadmap

The strategic roadmap is driven by three key pillars: product innovation, expansion of the sales network and the out-of-home channel, and internationalisation.

The company plans to expand into new product categories and invest in product innovation. It aims to strengthen its market position by focusing on special occasions, daily consumption, and products for consumers with specific dietary needs.

Bauli will increase its investment in the out-of-home channel and expand its Minuto Bauli retail outlets. These locations currently number 13 and offer fresh, baked-on-site products.

The group also aims to expand its presence in key markets like the United States, India, and Southeast Asia, as well as in new regions like South America and the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fabio Di Giammarco, CEO of the Bauli Group, commented, “We believe that through differentiation and the creation of value for the consumer, there is still room for growth both in Italy and abroad.”

The Bauli Group achieved €634 million in revenue for 2022-2023. The group has seven production plants, six of which are in Italy and one in India.