California Raisins: A Perfect Addition To Summer Dishes

California raisins add unique texture, flavour, and appearance to dishes and are a great way of including vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Quality ingredients are of utmost importance in a premium product, and it does not get any better than California Raisins.

Within a 70-mile radius of Fresno, in California, the San Joaquin Valley's hot, dry climate is the perfect location for growing Thomson Seedless grapes and drying them into dark, sweet, juicy raisins that the world has come to love.

The seedless white grapes are grown in a combination of flat, well-drained soil and steady sunshine at key times of the year.

The whole growing process takes three years, from planting the vine to the first harvest, and irrigation is supported by a combination of dams and controlled water supplies.

Stable climate and irrigation facilities in the San Joaquin Valley guarantee a consistent quality and good supply of crop – a major advantage over competitors who are more weather-dependent.

Vineyards face East-West and the grapes are harvested when fully mature to ensure crops that are similar in shape, size and colour.

Since the chance of rain in the region is minimal in September, they can be left to dry naturally in the sun, resulting in darker raisins, with a more chocolaty flavour.

In a world where natural products and healthy ingredients are in demand, California Raisins stands out against its competitors, who are forced to artificially dry their raisins.

The growers and packers of California Raisins pride themselves in producing the finest quality fruit to supply both at home and across the globe.

Numerous quality checks are carried out by packers as well as extensive inspections by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) to ensure that only the best quality dried fruit is delivered.

California Raisins can be stored for up to 12 months, retaining their colour, flavour and nutritional value.

They should be kept below 7C (45F) and stored in airtight containers to maintain optimum freshness.

Raisins freeze well for long periods of time. They also thaw quickly at room temperature.

For further information, please contact The Raisins Administrative Committee via email at [email protected].

