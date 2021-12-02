California Raisins Staying On Top

Free from artificial colours, flavour enhancers, stabilisers and preservatives, California raisins help manufacturers achieve a spectrum of subtle, balanced flavours, from deep and earthy to highly aromatic, and are taking on new importance as a replacement for sugar.

Peter Meadows, UK and Scandinavian Trade Representative of the Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC), which promotes the California Raisins brand worldwide, said, "California Raisins are keen to work with manufacturers to address consumer trends and help deliver quality products using raisins."

“Governments worldwide are increasingly applying pressure to control the use of sugar in commercial production and address concerns over obesity. [...] We work alongside new product developers and food manufacturers and furnish them with the technical info and research needed to make the most of California Raisins in their products.”

The Power Behind The Brand

Established in 1949, the Raisin Administrative Committee is a federal marketing order, led by growers and packers and overseen by the US Department of Agriculture.

It works closely with all UK dried fruit importers and their customers, and partners with retailers, wholesalers, confectioners and food manufacturers.

The California Raisins Story

William Thompson 'invented' the California raisin in 1876 when he crossed the Lady de Coverley grape with other varieties to create the Thompson seedless grape, perfect for producing raisins.

Today, California’s raisin industry produces 300,000 tonnes of dried fruit annually, within a 60-mile radius of Fresno, known as the central San Joaquin Valley.

Japan and the UK are the world’s top two export markets. The Valley’s growers and packers invest heavily in equipment and technology, ensuring California raisins are the world’s cleanest and safest raisins.

Technical Advantages

California Raisins offers many advantages for food manufacturers, including:

Flavour stability: California raisins’ sweet fruity flavour stays stable up to 15 months.

Natural colour: California raisins are naturally blue-black, with no colourants.

Soft to chew: California raisins have a soft ‘chew,’ mimicking fat and richness. Raisins act as fat-replacers in baked goods and offer pleasant chewiness in a wide range of products.

Succulent appearance: Natural wax platelets help keep California raisins’ skins intact, preserving their succulent texture and plump appearance.

Naturally dry: California raisins are a natural drying agent, retaining natural moisture and extending product freshness.

Keep Them Safe

Bulk California raisins keep up to 12 months when stored below 7C (45F).

Raisins freeze well for long periods and thaw quickly at room temperature.

Raisins are shipped in poly-lined boxes and supplied in 12.5-kilogram bulk packages. They are available oil-coated or sugar-coated on request.

For more information, visit www.californiaraisinsscandinavia.com.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Sponsored Post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.