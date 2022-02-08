Caprabo Adds New Signage System To Its Fleet To Reduce Pollution

Spanish retailer Caprabo has introduced a new signage system in its trucks that purifies the air when it comes into contact with sunlight.

The technology, commercially known as PureAir Print, is a printing system that reduces pollution generated by a vehicle during its journey.

Developed by Pureti, a North American company based in Europe, the photocatalysis-based technology allows sunlight to activate titanium dioxide nanoparticles in the signage.

The company has implemented the labelling system to 30% of its total fleet, which amounts to 115 vehicles.

The initiative will help Caprabo reduce emissions of polluting gases and minimise the impact on the environment.

Facundo Pérez, marketing manager of Base3, the company responsible for printing and labelling vehicles with PureAir Print, said, “A study published in 'Environmental Research' states that almost 11% of deaths in Spain are caused by air pollution. Our disruptive printing does not eliminate CO 2 , but directly destroys the volatile substances that most affect our health.

“It is an effective and creative way to minimise the impact of hydrocarbon pollution on the environment. Caprabo is the first company to apply this system widely in its fleet of vehicles.”

Photocatalysis

Pollutants and volatile agents from the environment, when in contact with the PureAir Print, turn into oxygen because the printed material has a layer of titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) nanoparticles.

These particles, automatically activated by sunlight, transform all pollutants suspended in the air into water vapour.

The process is constantly repeated in such a way that the vehicle itself compensates for all the pollution it generates.

Photocatalysis is a natural oxidation process activated by solar energy, capable of eliminating pollutants present in the atmosphere, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Sulphur Oxides (SOx), dust particles (PM2.5 and PM10), reducing pollution and smog produced by vehicles.

One square metre of PureAir Print generates the same decontaminating effect as an adult tree, Caprabo added.

Due to its dust repellant properties, PureAir Print also reduces the frequency washing and replacement of the labelling.

Caprabo Environmental Policy

Caprabo aims to be a socially and environmentally responsible company with its environmental policy, which seeks to reduce waste and CO2 emissions.

The company focuses on various initiatives, including combatting food waste, with its micro-donations programme with food banks; the recycling of plastic, porex, cardboard and organic products through reverse logistics; reduction in packaging; energy efficiency in its new generation supermarkets; and the promotion of good practices.

