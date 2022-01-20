Subscribe Login
Retail

Caprabo Introduces Digital Receipts

Spanish retailer Caprabo has introduced digital cash receipts for purchases in its supermarkets.

The initiative marks an advancement in the digitisation of its operations, which it hopes would result in improved customer experience.

Caprabo aims to increase the number of digital customers, which currently make up 7% of the total.

Digital Receipts At Caprabo

With the introduction of the digital receipt, it hopes to reach the close to one million customers who have the Caprabo Club Card.

Caprabo issues more than 45 million receipts a year.

The digital ticket is available in the Caprabo app and customers have the option to activate it.

To do this, customers only have to have a Caprabo Club Card and be a user of the app.

With the new ticket, the customer saves waiting time at the checkout, has the information available at all times, and can make inquiries, as well as save and share.

Customers swipes their card at the checkout and the ticket is automatically loaded into the app.

Begoña Ruiz, head of the Caprabo Customer Club, said, "Caprabo's new ticket digitises, a little more, a daily action such as shopping in the supermarket. Simplifies, facilitates and speeds up access to information about purchases. We think that it improves the shopping experience of our customers, as well as making it more sustainable."

"We are increasingly aware of the need to respect the environment and we must take advantage of what technology offers us to be able to do so," he added.

Health And Sustainability Commitments

In 2019, Caprabo launched a list of commitments to health and sustainability with a very transversal vision, taking into account aspects such as food safety, balanced nutrition, prevention of childhood obesity, food for groups with special needs, sustainability, transparency, responsible consumption, training, and information.

Each of these proposals is associated with specific measures that will be progressively implemented throughout the company.

Last September, Caprabo adhered to the Code of Conduct on responsible food business and marketing practices approved by the European Union.

The initiative aims to create a common agenda in the food sector to promote environmental sustainability throughout the industry and thus reduce the environmental impact it produces.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

