Caprabo Introduces Digital Receipts

Spanish retailer Caprabo has introduced digital cash receipts for purchases in its supermarkets.

The initiative marks an advancement in the digitisation of its operations, which it hopes would result in improved customer experience.

Caprabo aims to increase the number of digital customers, which currently make up 7% of the total.

Digital Receipts At Caprabo

With the introduction of the digital receipt, it hopes to reach the close to one million customers who have the Caprabo Club Card.

Caprabo issues more than 45 million receipts a year.

The digital ticket is available in the Caprabo app and customers have the option to activate it.

To do this, customers only have to have a Caprabo Club Card and be a user of the app.

With the new ticket, the customer saves waiting time at the checkout, has the information available at all times, and can make inquiries, as well as save and share.

Customers swipes their card at the checkout and the ticket is automatically loaded into the app.