ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Empty Shelves A Possibility As UK Driver Shortage 'Turns Critical'

Published on Jun 24 2021 10:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / delivery / Freight / ParcelHero / World News / Truck Drivers

Empty Shelves A Possibility As UK Driver Shortage 'Turns Critical'

A shortage of delivery drivers in the UK could lead to empty supermarket shelves and delays to home deliveries, ParcelHero has warned.

According to the delivery firm, the departure of EU workers as a result of new Brexit employment rules has left the UK with a shortfall of up to 70,000 HGV drivers, prompting food wholesalers to demand that army drivers are put on standby.

"Home deliveries of food and goods are already being impacted by the driver shortage, with some stores also running low on stock," commented ParcelHero’s head of consumer research, David Jinks. "We could soon be facing shortages as bad as those at the start of the first lockdown, which could mean a return to the rationing of staple foods."

According to Jinks, such an issue could have been prevented – its analysis of UK government data last October found that 'thousands' of EU drivers and warehouse operatives were leaving the UK to avoid Brexit regulations, while COVID-19 meant that the training of new lorry drivers was brought to a standstill.

'A Perfect Storm'

"UK retailers and their supply chain partners now face a perfect storm," says Jinks. "Ken Murphy, the chief executive of Britain’s largest supermarket, Tesco, has admitted his company is having to 'work hard' to keep up with the shortfall, while some wholesalers say they have already reached crisis point as they attempt to deliver to supermarkets, pubs, schools and care homes."

The Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) has called for army drivers to be put on standby, while the Road Haulage Association (RHA), which represents freight transport companies, has called on the government to temporarily suspend drivers’ working hours restrictions and place the role of delivery driver on the UK’s Shortage Occupation list.

"Other organisations are calling for the government to temporarily suspend limits on the number of non-UK workers entering the UK because of the unfolding crisis," said Jinks. "That’s a plea currently falling on deaf ears, however, as the government insists: 'Employers should focus on investing in our domestic workforce, especially those needing to find new employment, rather than relying on labour from abroad'."

Drivers Play An 'Essential Role'

According to ParcelHero, in order to alleviate the situation, UK drivers need to be more widely recognised and compensated for the 'essential role' they play in supporting industry. In addition, the UK government needs to work closely with he EU to clear up issues around customs delays and charges, Northern Ireland deliveries and increased transport costs.

"That means revisiting some of the terms of the fudged, last-minute UK-EU Brexit agreement, which is clearly not fit for purpose," said Jinks.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says

UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says
Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar

Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar
UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat

UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat
Retail & Hospitality Design Forum To Be Held In September

Retail & Hospitality Design Forum To Be Held In September
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail
EU Green Goals Could Cut Crop Production Sharply: Coceral Thu, 24 Jun 2021

EU Green Goals Could Cut Crop Production Sharply: Coceral
Belgium's Biotalys Sets Price For Euronext Brussels Listing Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Belgium's Biotalys Sets Price For Euronext Brussels Listing
Northern Ireland Minister Confident Of Protocol Changes Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Northern Ireland Minister Confident Of Protocol Changes
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN