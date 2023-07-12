52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

EU, Australia Fail To Conclude Free Trade Agreement, For Now

By Reuters
Share this article

The European Union and Australia have failed to conclude talks on a planned free trade agreement after differences remained unresolved, notably on agricultural products, the two sides said.

The EU and Australia opened negotiations in 2018 and had hoped to conclude talks this week. However, differences remained, particularly over the degree to which the EU will open its markets to Australian farm products, notably beef.

"We regret it was not possible to conclude our talks with Australia this week. We made progress but more work is required to address key outstanding issues," a European Commission spokesperson said.

Australian trade minister Don Farrell said officials on both sides would continue negotiations and seek to meet again in August.

"As we've said all along, Australia needs meaningful agricultural access to European markets," he told reporters in an impromptu press conference in a park in central Brussels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia is keen to have wider access to EU markets for its beef, lamb, dairy products and wines, much of which are subject to tariffs and quotas.

"I'm optimistic that with some goodwill, some hard work, some perseverance, we're going to get there," Farrell said.

Trade Diversification

Both sides are looking to diversify trade, the EU in particular following the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Australia after major trading partner China imposed blocks on a raft of Australian farm products in a 2020 political dispute.

An agreement could also help the EU in its search for critical raw materials for its green and digital transition and reduce its reliance on China. Australia is the world's largest producer of lithium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations are also continuing over greater EU access to Australian energy and raw material products, as well as services.

The EU has said a trade deal with Australia could add up to €3.9 billion to EU gross domestic product by 2030, with machinery, metals, electronic equipment and chemical manufacturers, automakers and food and drink producers benefiting.

Australia sees gains for its agricultural exporters and services providers, with more access for Australian businesses to invest in Europe.

New Zealand, EU Trade Agreement

Meanwhile, New Zealand and the European Union signed a free trade agreement earlier this week after negotiations were completed in 2022, with expectations it will come into force in the first half of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand's minister for trade and export growth Damien O’Connor said the trade deal will cut costs and support exporters to grow and diversify their trade.

“This new access will help to accelerate our post-COVID recovery, while providing a boost to our regions as they grapple with the longer-term effects of Cyclone Gabrielle,” he added.

The agreement was signed in Brussels by O’Connor and the EU executive vice president and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

The statement added it is anticipated that the NZ-EU FTA will enter into force in the first half of 2024, once both parties complete the final required legal steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Deal With The UK

Elsewhere, Queensland Sugar Limited said the first shipment of raw sugar to Britain under the free trade agreement between the two countries was loaded in the port of Townsville.

Under the Australia-United Kingdom free trade agreement, which came into force on 31 May, tariff-free raw sugar exports to the UK have resumed for the first time in 50 years, the Australian raw sugar producer said in a statement.

The sugar is destined for Tate and Lyle Sugars' Thames Refinery in London.

QSL chief executive officer Greg Beashel said around one-third of Australia sugar exports had been shipped to Britain before the market was effectively lost when the UK joined the European Union in 1973.

The tariff-free raw sugar quota for Australian shipments to Britain had been initially set at 80,000 metric tonnes and will be gradually increased until tariffs are completely eliminated on 1 January 2031.

Tate and Lyle Sugars is a part of the Florida-based ASR Group.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Dutch Discounter Action Moves To Biodiesel For Trucks
2
Supply Chain

Deep-Sea Mining Could Impact Tuna Fisheries, Study Finds
3
Supply Chain

Soybeans Rise 1%, Up For Third Session On Fears Of Tighter Global Supplies
4
Supply Chain

Hungarian Farm Minister To Visit Türkiye For Talks On Black Sea Grain Deal
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com