ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

EU To Outline Brexit Trade Solutions For N.Ireland This Month: Diplomats

Published on Sep 14 2021 12:50 PM in Supply Chain tagged: EU / Northern Ireland / Brexit / September

EU To Outline Brexit Trade Solutions For N.Ireland This Month: Diplomats

The European Commission is expected to outline by the end of September plans that could ease the movement of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland in an effort to ease tensions resulting from Brexit, EU diplomats said.

The EU rejected a UK demand to renegotiate the new trading position of the British province. But a deputy head of the bloc's executive Commission, Maros Sefcovic, last week promised "creative and solid new solutions" under the current deal.

Under the so-called protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving there from the rest of the United Kingdom, in order to preserve an open land border with Ireland, an EU member state.

But London has since said that was not working and must be changed.

EU diplomats said the Commission's new ideas, which also include greater involvement of politicians and others in Northern Ireland, would be announced this month.

'Possible Solutions'

"Possible solutions would centre around making existing checks less laborious, limiting the amount of paperwork needed," said one EU diplomat who deals with Brexit, adding the Commission might propose legal changes on the 27 nations' side to give room for greater leniency towards Britain.

The new package is expected to go beyond previous Commission proposals that included passage for guide dogs, simpler tagging for livestock and easier circulation of medicines, said a second diplomat.

National ambassadors to the EU are due to discuss the plans on Wednesday, followed by national ministers who deal with European affairs at a meeting on 21 September.

Space For Talks

Advertisement

The extension beyond the end of September of grace periods on further checks and trade limitations the EU deems necessary to protect its single market of 450 million people has given some space for talks.

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday that the EU needed to move in negotiations of the protocol, warning that London could unilaterally suspend it.

The Commission, which oversees EU-UK relations on behalf of the 27 EU countries, has said it is willing to interpret the protocol flexibly, but not renegotiate it, rejecting outright a British call to end oversight by the European Court of Justice.

In July, retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda said that they could shift some supply chains from the UK to the European Union unless issues over Britain-Northern Ireland trade are resolved.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

EU Beet Crop Needs More Sun To Boost Sugar Content

EU Beet Crop Needs More Sun To Boost Sugar Content
EU Parliament Committee Approves Farm Subsidy Reforms

EU Parliament Committee Approves Farm Subsidy Reforms
Top EU Court Gives Broad Protection To Term 'Champagne'

Top EU Court Gives Broad Protection To Term 'Champagne'
EU Court Advisor Backs Nordzucker Over Double Jeopardy Risk In Antitrust Cases

EU Court Advisor Backs Nordzucker Over Double Jeopardy Risk In Antitrust Cases
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Brazil's Sees Decline In Coffee Exports As Shipping Hurdles Rise Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Brazil's Sees Decline In Coffee Exports As Shipping Hurdles Rise
CME Cattle Futures Drop As Fire Closes JBS USA Beef Plant Tue, 14 Sep 2021

CME Cattle Futures Drop As Fire Closes JBS USA Beef Plant
Ivory Coast Weather Expected To Help Start Of Main Cocoa Crop Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Ivory Coast Weather Expected To Help Start Of Main Cocoa Crop
Louis Dreyfus Completes Sale Of 45% Stake To ADQ Mon, 13 Sep 2021

Louis Dreyfus Completes Sale Of 45% Stake To ADQ
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN