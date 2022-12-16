Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Fewer Than One In Five Firms Equipped To Deal With Global Supply Chain Disruption: Study

Only 15% of firms believe that they are equipped to deal with disruption in the global supply chain, new research from Capgemini has found.

According to the research, some three-quarters of organisations have been impacted by a combination of closing facilities, supply chain disruptions, employee absence, and remote work in the past three years.

Some 1,000 supply chain executives across 13 countries were surveyed for the research, with 92% saying that the ongoing relocation of the global supply chain will impact them as a business.

Elsewhere, 95% of respondents said that reducing CO2 emissions across all tiers of the supply chain was a pressing concern for them, while 90% cited growing e-commerce volumes as a concern.

'Building Blocks'

“There are numerous building blocks that need to come together to create a future-ready supply chain network and provide differentiated offerings that customers are looking for," commented Mayank Sharma, global supply chain lead at Capgemini.

"The last few years have highlighted the need for organisations to build agile and resilient supply chains, not only to cope with disruptions but also to help them stay ahead of the curve, especially from a sustainability perspective."

Supply Chain Masters

According to the study, a small percentage of 'supply chain masters' had been able to successfully balance multiple demands on their supply chain, and reap business benefits.

This small cohort (9.5% of respondents) reported a 15% incremental growth in revenues, a 17% reduction in CO2 emissions as well as a 1.8 percentage point higher market share, the study found.

“It is clear that there’s no one-size fits all solution, but organisations that lay the foundation for a data-driven, technology enabled, scalable, and sustainable supply chain are the ones that will reap the most impressive returns in terms of driving improved customer loyalty, creating more business value and meeting sustainability goals," Sharma added.

The full report, How greater intelligence could supercharge supply chains, can be found here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

