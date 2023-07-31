Haribo Commences Gummy Bear Production In The US

Confectionery giant Haribo has commenced the production of its iconic gummy bear brand Goldbears in its first facility in North America.

Located in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, the new factory was set up to meet the growing demand for the gummi brand among American consumers.

Haribo produces over 25 varieties of gummi treats for the US and more than 1,200 types globally, the German confectionery firm noted.

Initially, the 500,000-square-foot factory will focus on producing Goldbears and will expand production in the future.

The facility currently employs nearly 200 Associates and produces hundreds of tonnes of Goldbears, Haribo noted.

Hakan Zor, chief production officer at Haribo of America, said, "Our associates worked tirelessly to ensure every step was taken with care, with the best quality equipment, technology and ingredients on the market. The Haribo brand has limitless potential and producing in the US is an exciting next chapter of our story."

New Facility

The new facility in Pleasant Prairie is Haribo's 16th global factory and will support the production of over 160 million Goldbears every day.

The facility is a multi-phase project and the first phase includes the production facility, an administrative building and a warehouse, Haribo added.

Future phases are in development and will include new technology, capacity and the appointment of new associates.

"At Haribo, we think in generations. We are in the US for the long-term and are honoured to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community," said Wes Saber, chief financial officer of Haribo of America. "One of our core values is trust, and it was important for us to give back to the people of Pleasant Prairie who have welcomed us so warmly."

Product Launch

Haribo also announced the launch of wild berry Goldbears, inspired by consumers' love of fruity flavours.

It is available in blueberry, wild cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and wildberry variants.

"Haribo fans tell us they love our texture and flavour combinations, and wild berry Goldbears are a nod to that for a perfect summer treat," said Rick LaBerge, chief commercial officer at Haribo of America. "[...]Right now, as we're starting production in the US, we're focused on classic Goldbears, and we're excited to produce more of our gummi varieties, including innovative new treats like wild berry Goldbears in the future."