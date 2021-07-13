ESM Magazine

IGD Teams Up With South Pole To Support Transition To Net Zero

Published on Jul 13 2021 1:58 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Sustainability / IGD / Net Zero / South Pole

IGD has partnered with climate solutions expert South Pole to help the food and consumer goods industry take positive, tangible steps towards net-zero emissions.

It has launched a new guide, Building Your Net Zero Roadmap – A Guide For Industry Leaders And Decision Makers, to drive progress towards creating a sustainable food system.

In partnership with South Pole, IGD has created this guide to help business leaders and decision-makers start their own net-zero journey.

The UK government has pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. 

An increasing number of UK food and consumer goods businesses and industry organisations are committing to achieve net-zero by 2040, IGD added.

Transition To A Net-Zero Economy

Therefore, there is ample opportunity for businesses of all sizes to innovate and lead the UK’s transition to a net-zero economy. 

IGD can bring people and different parts of the industry together, helping everyone build knowledge, reach consensus, and co-create solutions to various challenges facing the industry. 

The guide includes the business case for urgent action and a new framework for building a robust net-zero strategy.

Susan Barratt, CEO of IGD, commented, “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world. Having spoken with many leaders and decision-makers from businesses of all sizes across our industry’s supply chain, we know there is a huge appetite to innovate and lead our industry’s transition to a Net Zero economy. 

“We also know that for many businesses, it’s not always clear where to start the journey. We hope you find this guide inspiring and helpful in driving action in your business and through your supply chain.”

'Achieve Leadership Position'

IGD has urged businesses from across the industry to use this guide, to make a start, build momentum and achieve a leadership position on their journey towards net-zero emissions.

Renat Heuberger, CEO of South Pole, said, “With a base of over 5,000 food and consumer goods companies, IGD and its members are well-positioned to lead a transformative change in the food and beverage industry. 

“We were delighted to have co-developed this guide with IGD to provide the tools for meaningful climate action by their members.”

Recently, groups including EuroCommerce, Independent Retail Europe and Euro Coop, Nestle, REWE and Metro AG have signed the EU Code of Conduct to make food supply chains more sustainable.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

