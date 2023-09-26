52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

India To Cut Floor Price For Basmati Rice Exports, Sources Say

By Reuters
Share this article

India will cut the floor price for basmati rice exports in the coming days, sources familiar with the matter said, after millers and traders complained about a sharp drop in overseas sales of the premium aromatic grain.

India will lower the basmati floor price to $850 a metric tonne (€802.7), down from $1,200 a tonne (€1133.2), to help millers and traders ship out the rice grade, said the sources, who didn't wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media.

Last month, India fixed the floor price, or the minimum export price (MEP), for basmati rice shipments at $1,200 a metric tonne.

Authorities said the MEP was imposed to help New Delhi ensure that non-basmati rice was not exported as basmati rice.

In July, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The decision to lower the basmati MEP would help farmers who were losing money on account of falling exports," said Prem Garg, president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation.

"The move will also help India retain its pre-eminent position in the global basmati rice market."

Exports

Since basmati rice is not widely consumed in India, and the new season crop will start arriving in the market from next month, India would have faced a glut of the superior grade, Garg said.

"A large stockpile would have hammered prices and hurt farmers and India's rice sector, so the move to lower the MEP will be quite helpful," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Pakistan exclusively grow premium, aromatic basmati rice. India ships out around 4 million tonnes of basmati rice to countries such as Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

"The MEP of $1,200 a tonne was too steep, and that's why most millers and traders were not able to export basmati rice," said Vijay Setia, a leading exporter from the northern state of Haryana, one of India's breadbasket states.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Iberian Olive Oil Producers Draw Private-Equity Interest As Prices Soar
2
Supply Chain

JBS Commences Construction Of Cultivated Protein Research Centre
3
Supply Chain

EU's Bid To Save Bees Stings Sugar Beet Farmers
4
Supply Chain

Ukraine Grain Exports Decline In September, Data Showed
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com