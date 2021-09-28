ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Split On Harvest Outlook After Heavy Rains

Published on Sep 28 2021 9:25 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Chocolate / cocoa / Ivory Coast / Rainfall

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Split On Harvest Outlook After Heavy Rains

As heavy rains persisted across Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, farmers polled by Reuters were divided on whether moisture levels would help the October-to-March main crop or nurture a crop-killing fungal disease.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November when downpours are frequent.

Cocoa production requires heavy rain with intervals of sunny spells for growing and drying the beans. Too much moisture can damage immature pods or trigger a fast-spreading fungal disease called black pod.

Many Ivorian farmers have welcomed this year's exceptionally heavy rains, which could augur well for a longer, better-quality harvest. Others are worried crops will not fully dry without additional sunshine.

Farmers on both sides of the debate, however, expect the harvest to build momentum through October, peaking from November to January as pods mature. Authorities are due to set a new farmgate price for cocoa later this month.

Farmgate Price

"Everybody in the bush is waiting for the farmgate price. Farmers are expecting an exciting price," said Augustin Begnan, who farms near Soubre where 33.4 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 12.9 mm above the five-year average.

In the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, where precipitation was also well above the average, farmers said the main crop could tail off early if the rains don't continue through the coming months.

Advertisement

Farmers in the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro had the opposite concern. Relentless rain has made it difficult to dry beans, which could begin to mould as early as next week, they said.

"The main concern at the moment is drying conditions," said Kouadio Kan, who farms near Yamoussoukro where 85.1 mm fell last week, 59.9 mm above the average.

Weekly average temperatures in Ivory Coast ranged from 26.8 to 29.3 degrees Celsius last week.

Last year, Ivory Coast announced plans to increase the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by more than 21% to 1,000 CFA Francs (€1.51) per kilogram in the 2020/2021 season.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Global Cocoa Supply Balance Seen Shifting To Deficit In 2021/22

Global Cocoa Supply Balance Seen Shifting To Deficit In 2021/22
Ferrero Rocher To Switch To Recyclable Packaging

Ferrero Rocher To Switch To Recyclable Packaging
Ivory Coast Weather Expected To Help Start Of Main Cocoa Crop

Ivory Coast Weather Expected To Help Start Of Main Cocoa Crop
Ivory Coast Expects Good Quality Cocoa Crops After Heavy Rain

Ivory Coast Expects Good Quality Cocoa Crops After Heavy Rain
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

France's Avril Plans To Sell Two Pork Firms To Bigard Group Tue, 28 Sep 2021

France's Avril Plans To Sell Two Pork Firms To Bigard Group
British Warehouse Worker Shortage Triggers Up To 30% Pay Spike Tue, 28 Sep 2021

British Warehouse Worker Shortage Triggers Up To 30% Pay Spike
China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff Mon, 27 Sep 2021

China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff
Britain Has 10 Days To Alleviate Shortage Of Truckers, Retail Sector Says Fri, 24 Sep 2021

Britain Has 10 Days To Alleviate Shortage Of Truckers, Retail Sector Says
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN