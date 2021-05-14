ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ivory Coast, Ghana Urge Cocoa Industry To Boost Premium Payments

Published on May 14 2021 6:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Chocolate / cocoa / Ghana / Ivory Coast / Coffee and Cocoa Council

Ivory Coast, Ghana Urge Cocoa Industry To Boost Premium Payments

Ivory Coast and Ghana asked cocoa and chocolate companies last week to pay more in premiums to support farmers' wages, the head of Ivory Coast's industry regulator told Reuters.

However, Yves Kone, the head of Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), acknowledged that the countries have limited leverage to force the hands of companies suffering from a fall in global demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together produce about two-thirds of the world's cocoa, introduced a $400 per tonne premium this season termed the living income differential (LID) to increase wages for farmers, many of whom live in poverty.

But Ivory Coast was forced to repeatedly slash a separate quality premium that exporters pay, known as the country differential, in response to weak sales.

Premium Payments

In February, the CCC turned the premium into a more than $350-per-tonne discount, mostly cancelling out the LID. Ghana has also lowered its country differential.

"Because they cannot attack the LID, they prefer to attack the country differential, which amounts to exactly the same thing," Kone said in an interview. "We asked them to stand down."

Kone said he expected talks to resume in the coming weeks, adding that a country differential of around $140 dollars would allow Ivorian authorities to pay farmers a good price during the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Export contracts are currently selling with a discount on the country differential of more than $140.

Alexander Ferguson, a vice president of the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), an industry body, said companies wanted to ensure that farmers receive more income.

'Premium Payments'

"This is why companies are providing premium payments for certified and/or verified sustainable cocoa, and supporting the living income differential," he told Reuters.

Kone said Ivory Coast was aiming to hold down annual cocoa production to 2 million tonnes by gradually removing cocoa farms from protected forests. The country produced 2.15 million tonnes during the 2019/2020 season.

The CCC also aims to become a direct exporter of beans and semi-finished cocoa products in the next two years in order to reduce the influence of multinational companies in the sector, Kone said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Orkla To Acquire Icelandic Chocolate Company Nói Siríus

Orkla To Acquire Icelandic Chocolate Company Nói Siríus
Chocolate Makers Trace More Cocoa Beans To Ensure Ethical Sourcing

Chocolate Makers Trace More Cocoa Beans To Ensure Ethical Sourcing
Hershey Raises Earnings Outlook After Positive Q1 Results

Hershey Raises Earnings Outlook After Positive Q1 Results
Ivory Coast Farmers Welcome Heavy Rain For Cocoa Mid-Crop

Ivory Coast Farmers Welcome Heavy Rain For Cocoa Mid-Crop
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Brazil's JBS Returns To Profit In First Quarter Thu, 13 May 2021

Brazil's JBS Returns To Profit In First Quarter
Total Supply Chain Summit: 'Speed Dating For Business' Thu, 13 May 2021

Total Supply Chain Summit: 'Speed Dating For Business'
Full Automation In Food Retail With RUNPICK From KNAPP Thu, 13 May 2021

Full Automation In Food Retail With RUNPICK From KNAPP
Brazil's BRF SA Sees First-Quarter Profits Down Thu, 13 May 2021

Brazil's BRF SA Sees First-Quarter Profits Down
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN