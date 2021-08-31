ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ivory Coast Set For Bumper Cocoa Crop After Heavy Rains

Published on Aug 31 2021 6:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Chocolate / cocoa / Ivory Coast / Rainfall

Ivory Coast Set For Bumper Cocoa Crop After Heavy Rains

Plentiful rains last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions will help produce a large and good quality crop during the first three months of the October-to-March harvest, farmers said on Monday.

Farmers across the world's top cocoa producer said the main crop was developing well, with many pods almost ripe, and a few areas beginning to harvest.

In the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the good quality of its beans, farmers said harvesting has started, with buyers offering between 600 and 650 CFA franc ($1.17) per kilogram.

"The cocoa has done well. The trees are full of pods for many pickings until at least December. But farmers have started to hold back their beans in anticipation of the new price," said Narcisse Ekpan, who farms near Abengourou. The new price is expected in early October.

Impact Of Rainfall

In the western region of Man, farmers warned more heavy rain could damage immature pods or trigger a fungal disease called black pod, which spreads rapidly in such conditions.

"The pods are developing well in the plantations. But if the rains continue to be heavy, we will have a lot of losses in our harvests," said Lacina Bamba, who farms near Man, where 82.8 millimetres (mm) fell last week, almost double the five-year average.

In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were well above the average, farmers said the main crop would be concentrated between November to January, if the weather remained good in September.

Advertisement

"The weather is very good. But we will need more sun to dry the first beans well in the coming weeks," said Albert N'Zue, who farmes near Daloa, where 60.1 mm fell last week, more than twice the average.

Weekly average temperatures ranged from 25 to 27.8 degrees Celsius (82.04°F).

In June of this year, Ivory Coast said it sold 950,000 tonnes of cocoa in contracts by the end of May for the 2021/2022 season at a country discount instead of its usual country premium.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Good Weather Raises Hope For Strong Main Crop In Ivory Coast

Good Weather Raises Hope For Strong Main Crop In Ivory Coast
Heavy Rains Rekindle Hopes For Upcoming Cocoa Crop In Ivory Coast

Heavy Rains Rekindle Hopes For Upcoming Cocoa Crop In Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's Cocoa Mid-Crop Needs More Rain

Ivory Coast's Cocoa Mid-Crop Needs More Rain
Hershey Lifts Outlook, Beats Estimates For Quarterly Results

Hershey Lifts Outlook, Beats Estimates For Quarterly Results
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Canada's Wheat Crop Reaches 14-Year Low, Canola Harvest Shrivels Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Canada's Wheat Crop Reaches 14-Year Low, Canola Harvest Shrivels
Cherkizovo Group Secures Funding For Production Facility In Tula Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Cherkizovo Group Secures Funding For Production Facility In Tula
Minden Administration Approves Construction Of New Edeka Campus Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Minden Administration Approves Construction Of New Edeka Campus
UK Government Rejects Call For New Visas To Ease Driver Shortage Mon, 30 Aug 2021

UK Government Rejects Call For New Visas To Ease Driver Shortage
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN