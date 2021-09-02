Jumbo Teams Up With WITRON For Automated Fresh Food Logistics Centres | ESM Magazine

Published on Sep 2 2021 1:08 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Logistics / fresh produce / Jumbo / WITRON

Dutch food retailer Jumbo is realizing one of the most modern automated fresh food logistics centres in Europe with WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH.

From the beginning of 2024, the 40,000 square metre facility in Nieuwegein will supply all stores in the Netherlands and Belgium with almost 2,900 different fresh items, including dairy, cheese, meat products, tapas, salads, chilled beverages, and many other products with a shelf life of at least eight days.

The central distribution centre (CDC) is designed for an initial peak picking performance of more than 850,000 pick units per day. A modular expansion for future growth is already part of the overall concept.

Furthermore, additional COM robotics lines are being installed in the existing dry goods warehouse during ongoing operations.

Karel de Jong, supply chain director at Jumbo Supermarkten, explained, "The expansion of our store business, the growth of online shopping, and the increase of our product range – both fresh food and dry goods – demand short response times and high process flexibility. This is where we benefit from innovative and automated logistics systems, which we can scale efficiently as our requirements grow."

Automated Material Flow Processes

In an ambient temperature range of +2 degrees Celsius, the WITRON robotic solutions Order Picking Machinery (OPM), Car Picking System (CPS), and All-in-One Order Fulfillment (AIO) automate all material flow processes for all product groups, product sizes, and distribution channels.

In the shipping area, the roll containers are consolidated and made available in a mechanised shipping buffer via stacker cranes and heavy-duty lanes – in line with the tour, in the correct sequence, and just-in-time for dispatch.

Process - An Important Factor

In addition to high cost-efficiency and flexibility, the logistics designers from WITRON focused on reducing heavy physical processes.

And it is precisely here that the use of leading-edge picking and IT solutions provide significant relief.

In the future, case picking onto roll containers will be handled by the OPM system with 24 COM robotics lines, in line with store requirements and without the need for personnel.

An expansion to 30 COM robotics lines has been considered in the concept. Thanks to the AIO solution, worker walking distances are reduced to a minimum despite highly dynamic piece-picking processes, with tote supply and removal from the pick fronts being handled by stacker cranes and conveyor systems.

Heavy and bulky products are loaded onto roll containers by the employees in a route-optimised manner – controlled via the CPS – in line with store requirements.

Here, too, pallet replenishment in the pick aisles is controlled by automated stacker cranes.

All logistics areas are connected by an efficient, 14-kilometre-long conveyor network, which includes a total of 9,500 pallet store locations and more than 600,000 tote- and tray storage locations, as well as 138 stacker cranes.

As the general contractor, WITRON is responsible for designing and realizing all mechanical, IT, and control components.

A WITRON OnSite team ensures a permanently high system availability.

Jumbo Expands Dry Goods Logistics Centre With WITRON

Things are going great at Jumbo. The second-largest Dutch food retailer was able to expand its market share to 21.5% in 2020 and increase its sales by 15% to €9.68 billion. In addition to many stores in the Netherlands, the number of Jumbo stores in Belgium was also further expanded.

The high pace of expansion naturally has an impact on the logistics processes. Therefore, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, the general contractor from Parkstein, Germany, was also awarded the contract for the expansion of the National Distribution Centre (NDC) in Nieuwegein, which supplies all Jumbo customers with 14,000+ items from the dry goods assortment, in addition to the implementation of the new fresh food central warehouse.

Sixty Percent More Throughput In The Dry Goods OPM Area

The existing installation will be expanded by 12 additional COM robotics lines (making a total of 32 COM robotics lines) and enable store-friendly picking of 2.6 million cases per week onto roll containers by mid-2022.

The OPM area corresponds to almost 60% more throughput. The entire conveyor system, as well as the automated high bay warehouse located in front of the COM machines, will also be expanded by 6,000 locations and the automated tray warehouse by 176,000 locations.

The technology will be integrated into the existing building with a size of circa 45,000 square metres.

Proud Of The Trusted Cooperation

Commenting on the partnership, Jack Kuypers, senior vice-president of North-West Europe at WITRON, said, "The expansion of the logistics centre was already fully considered in the original concept phase.

"Based on the strong growth of Jumbo and the rapidly measurable economic success of the already operational OPM system for the customer, we are realizing the upgrade earlier than originally planned.

"The OPM, DPS, and CPS solutions installed at Jumbo ensure a very high store and customer service for all distribution channels. Therefore, we are proud that we could make an important contribution to Jumbo's positive business development as a lifetime partner."