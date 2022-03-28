Lidl GB To Create 1,200 Warehouse Jobs By End Of 2025

Discount giant Lidl GB is aiming to create more than 1,200 new warehouse jobs by the end of 2025 as it begins recruitment for its new regional distribution centre (RDC) in Luton.

The retailer will be looking to fill a number of positions over the next year, from warehouse operatives and operations managers to support roles in HR and payroll.

Luton RDC

In 2021, the retailer commenced construction of the new Lidl GB 1.2 million-square-foot distribution centre in Luton.

When complete, it will become the discounter’s largest RDC in Great Britain and Lidl’s largest globally.

When fully operational, the facility will service over 150 stores in London and the surrounding counties.

The chain offers what it describes as 'highly competitive salaries', with team managers earning up to £80,000 plus company car, and hourly paid colleagues benefitting from Lidl’s hourly wage of £10.10 per hour, which is higher than both the UK government’s 'National Living Wage' and the current recommended real Living Wage.

When Lidl first acquired the Luton site in 2018, the discounter predicted up to 1,000 jobs would be created.

As plans have progressed, the group has updated this figure to 1,200 new jobs.

Continued Expansion At Lidl GB

The Luton distribution centre will support Lidl’s growth, with the discounter opening 13 stores across the country in the month of February, including Hounslow, Burton-Upon-Trent, and Blairgowrie, which collectively created approximately 520 new jobs.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB said, “This new distribution centre – the largest in any Lidl market globally – signifies our continued commitment to expansion across Great Britain and the creation of local jobs.

"At a time when many households are struggling, we are more focused than ever on giving more communities access to our unrivalled quality-value combination, whilst taking care of our own colleagues by paying them wages that are higher than the cost of living."

The supermarket also has over 3,000 jobs currently available across the country and has been in contact with the Government to offer employment opportunities.

