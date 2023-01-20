Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Nestlé Health Science Invests $43m In Wisconsin Manufacturing Plant

Nestlé Health Science has announced an investment of $43 million (€39.8 million) to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The company plans to add two new production lines to boost the production of ready-to-drink consumer products.

The Eau Claire manufacturing facility produces a range of medical nutrition products, such as tube feeding formulas, and health drinks for brands, such as BOOST and Carnation Breakfast Essentials.

Gaëtan Sion, vice-president of manufacturing at Nestlé Health Science US said, "With this investment, Nestlé Health Science will expand and enhance our manufacturing facilities to better meet the needs of patients and consumers.

"Also, as a member of the Eau Claire community since 1987, we're proud to help strengthen the local economy by generating more job opportunities that offer competitive pay and benefits."

New Jobs

The expansion will see the creation of approximately 60 new jobs in the facility, including roles in the processing, packaging, and filling lines as well as mechanics and engineers.

Nestlé Health Science offers benefits such as a gender-neutral parental support policy for all employees, and a lifestyle spending account, which gives all employees $500 each year for their emotional, physical, financial, and social well-being.

"Nestlé Health Science's additional investment in Wisconsin is great news for the Eau Claire community and our state," said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

"Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic wellbeing makes them a leader not only in Wisconsin but in the global marketplace, and we welcome their expansion in our state," Hughes added.

Sustainable Production

The new production lines will manufacture ready-to-drink nutrition products in Tetra Pak cartons made with responsibly sourced material.

The facility is also investing in water optimisation to ensure that more than 90% of total factory water usage is fully recovered by the end of 2023.

In 2022, the facility was recognised by the US Department of Energy Better Plants initiative for reaching its energy reduction goals more than two years ahead of schedule.

The plant aims to source 100% of its electricity from renewable resources.

