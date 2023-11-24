52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

PepsiCo Backs Eight New Projects As Part Of Agriculture Accelerator Programme

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

PepsiCo is backing eight innovation projects across nine countries as part of its global agriculture programme, the Positive Agriculture Outcomes (PAO) Accelerator.

Through its continued investment in the programme, PepsiCo seeks to address some of the most urgent challenges facing agriculture and support its pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda forward.

This year's innovation projects will involve farmers in Australia, Colombia, Egypt, India, Iraq, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, and the United Kingdom and aims to build resilience through climate analysis and improved soil health.

The PAO Accelerator offers local farming communities co-investment to accelerate diverse and results-driven Positive Agriculture projects, as well as funding for ag-tech start-ups that offer proven products or technology with the potential to scale, the company added.

"We can't motivate systemic change on our own, and our PAO Accelerator continues to provide a forum for farming communities to bring forth ideas and opportunities, and receive the funding needed to get promising innovation off the ground," said Margaret Henry, vice president of sustainable and regenerative agriculture at PepsiCo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With this latest round of projects, we're not only fostering this powerful network of innovators across global farmland but growing closer to achieving a more regenerative future, with farmers' insight at the forefront."

Project Details

In Australia, the project will see grain growers testing and validating soil health management practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on farms.

In Colombia, the funding will support increasing potato crop quality and yield by installing sprinkler irrigation systems that will also reduce water use.

In collaboration with 3Keel, a UK-based landscape innovation firm, the project will help connect Europe-based organisations interested in supporting regenerative solutions with local farmland managers who can deliver measurable, sustainable outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Investing in pioneering agriculture projects is a key action in combatting the evolving climate crisis and setting farmers around the world, up for long-term success," added Tom Curtis, director of 3Keel Group Ltd.

"Support from PepsiCo's PAO Accelerator will powerfully enable our team to work with local farmers across Europe to further broker the partnerships needed to accelerate climate action on the ground to strengthen agricultural supply chains for the long term."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Dryness Lifts Australian Wheat Quality Even As Output Drops
2
Supply Chain

Maersk Enters Deal For Half A Million Tonnes Of Green Methanol Annually
3
Supply Chain

Ukrainian Grain Pushes Romania's Constanta Port To Record Volume
4
Supply Chain

EU Lawmakers Approve New Zealand Trade Deal To End Hiatus
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com