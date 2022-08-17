P&G Faces Reckoning Over Charmin, Bounty Supply Chain

August 17, 2022 8:58 AM

Procter & Gamble Co will take steps aimed at reducing potential harm to forests from its purchases of wood pulp for toilet paper and other consumer goods, after being pressured by environmentalists and investors for more sweeping changes.

P&G will aim to end buying pulp, a key ingredient in its top-selling Charmin toilet paper, from certain forests in Canada and develop a plan to reduce purchases of the raw material from other swaths of woodland, according to an agreement the consumer products company made with an investor last month.

P&G faces scrutiny from environmental non-profits and some investors in part because it lags its publicly-traded peers in using recycled paper and fibres in household staples like toilet paper.