Poland's Żabka Tests All-Electric Distribution Vehicle

Polish retailer Żabka is testing a Scania 25P electric truck, which will be used to deliver goods to stores located in and around Warsaw.

The retailer aims to modernise its logistics around the idea of smart and green cities by implementing quiet, zero-emission urban transportation.

Scania Delivery Trucks

The Scania 25P B4X2NB is an electric truck with a maximum permissible gross vehicle weight of up to 19 tonnes.

Its zero-emission electric drive allows it to travel up to 250 km at a time.

The truck has a pack of nine batteries with a total capacity of 300 kWh, which take less than 100 minutes to charge.

In addition, the batteries are charged while driving through recuperation.

As the vehicle is quieter than traditional trucks, it can be driven across so-called 'green zones,' and used for more transport operations at night, resulting in relieving the burden on road infrastructure during the day.

The vehicle's cabin is designed specifically for urban operation as it is low-slung, providing enhanced visibility on crowded streets.

Wojciech Rowinski, CEO of Scania Polska S.A., stated, "We are very pleased that companies such as Żabka, whose business is based on frequent and timely delivery of products to stores, are now taking concrete steps to test and move away from vehicles based on fossil fuels.

"At Scania, we are consistently expanding transport solutions that are more environmentally friendly, including biofuels, fuel-efficient powertrains, and electrified vehicles. In the future, all transportation will be able to go electric, including in Poland, so we are supporting our customers in this process by offering them comprehensive improvements: a fully electric truck with charging systems and transport route analysis that will enable urban and regional traffic tasks."

Żabka Tackling Climate Change

Adam Manikowski, managing director of Żabka Polska, added, "Tackling climate change is a global challenge. From this perspective, it is particularly important to build effective partnerships to combat this phenomenon, as exemplified by the start of cooperation with another leader in transportation solutions.

"This is our next step to protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint, which is extremely important in urban areas and regions particularly exposed to air pollution - such as Warsaw and its surroundings, where the vehicle will be tested for the next two weeks."

Along with the vehicle, Żabka will also receive a DC Plug Charger Go mobile charger from Scania, developed by Ekoenergetyka-Polska S.A.

The charger can be used to charge all electric vehicles (150-1000V) and has a function to regulate charging power.

Zero-Emission Delivery Vehicles

Since 2019, the chain has been testing zero-emission delivery vehicles, and it rolled out an all-electric distribution vehicle with a refrigerated body in 2021, which delivers goods to stores in Silesia.

Żabka has also invested in its own charging stations for electric cars at its logistics centres in Nadarzyn and Plewiska, as well as at its headquarters.

The chain is also gradually modernising its fleet of cars and conducting tests to replace combustion cars with electric and hybrid vehicles.

Article by Conor Farrelly.