52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Rimi Lietuva To Build New Logistics Centre In Elektrėnai

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Rimi Lietuva has entered into a partnership agreement with the real estate development company Darnu Group for a new logistics centre in the Baltic States.

Rimi Lietuva is part of Rimi Baltic, a subsidiary of Sweden's ICA Gruppen, and operates more than 80 stores and e-shops in Lithuania.

The logistics centre, comprising a 40,000-square-metre building, will be built close to the Vilnius-Kaunas motorway near Elektrėnai, Lithuania.

Vaidas Lukoševičius, CEO of Rimi Lietuva, said, "It is crucial for the successful and efficient operation of a growing retail chain to have the necessary infrastructure, and we are, therefore, pleased to start the design work for the new logistics centre."

"It will not only enable us to deliver increasing volumes of goods to our stores, but also to achieve greater efficiency and improve the quality of our supply operations," Lukoševičius added.

Storage And Distribution

The facility will have provisions for storing and distributing groceries, fresh food, fruit and vegetables, as well as frozen and non-food products.

Out of the approximately 31,000 square metres of storage space for food and other goods, about 2,000 square metres will be used for office functions.

One fifth of the total area (around 7,500 square metres) will house one of the largest Rimi kitchens in the Baltic States.

Rimi Lietuva claims it will be more than three times larger than a similar kitchen in Latvia.

The retailer plans to automate some of the kitchen's processes, with frozen goods sorted by robots.

Elektrėnai is home to around 14,000 people, and the new Rimi Lietuva logistics centre is likely to create 800 new jobs.

The retailer plans to incorporate recreation areas, a terrace, smart ventilation and lighting systems in the new facility as it seeks to offer a modern working environment.

"With the help of smart applications, we identified the location from which all Rimi stores could be served most conveniently and with the least time and cost spent on transporting goods to the stores," added Lukoševičius.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

EU Warns Against Unilateral Steps After Poland, Hungary Ban Ukrainian Grain
2
Features

Buyer's Brief: Understanding The Common Agricultural Policy
3
Supply Chain

Poland, Hungary Ban Grain And Food Imports From Ukraine
4
Supply Chain

What Happens If Russia Abandons UN-Backed Grain Corridor?
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com