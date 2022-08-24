Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Romania Sees Wheat Crop Down At Nine Million Tonnes: Ministry

Romania has reaped nine million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said, as weather and higher production costs caused crops to fall by roughly a fifth from last year.

The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat.

This month, agriculture minister Petre Daea said the harvest would be up to 18% smaller on the year but still ensure a surplus for exports.

Domestic consumption regularly ranges from 2.5 million to about 3 million tonnes. Romania has been among the largest grain sellers in the EU and is an active exporter to the Middle East, with Egypt the main buyer.

Exports

It sends exports through its Black Sea port of Constanta, which Ukraine has been using as an alternative route in the six months following Russia's invasion.

The ministry also said farmers were currently reaping sunflower and maize in twenty counties.

High temperatures and prolonged drought have hit crops and preliminary ministry data on Wednesday showed damage to 420,380 hectares, out of about 7 million hectares of grain and oil-producing crops.

Elsewhere, exports of key Ukrainian agricultural commodities have fallen by almost half since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year compared to the same period in 2021, data from the agriculture ministry showed late on Monday.

Agricultural exports between February 24 and August 15 this year fell to 10 million tonnes from around 19.5 million in the same period last year, data showed.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more supply chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

