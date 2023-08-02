52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Russia Will Return To Black Sea Grain Deal When Its Interests Are Upheld: Kremlin

By Reuters
Share this article

The Kremlin has restated its position on the Black Sea grain deal, saying it was ready to return to it 'immediately' once the part that concerns Russia was implemented.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting a day after the US envoy to the United Nations said there were "indications" that Russia might be interested in returning to discussions about the deal, which had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea.

Peskov also told reporters that President Vladimir Putin was holding a call on Wednesday morning with Türkiye's president Tayyip Erdogan, whose country brokered the deal along with the United Nations in July last year.

Grain Export

Moscow exited the deal last month, complaining that the international community had failed to ensure that Russia could also freely export its grain and fertiliser as part of that accord.

Asked about the issue, Peskov said, "Russia – and President Putin has said this 100 times already – is ready to immediately return to the deal itself... just the deal must be implemented in the part that concerns the Russian Federation. So far this has not been done, as you know."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The West imposed sanctions against Russia without taking into account the needs of the world community for food, the UN General Secretariat is well aware of this," he added.

Russia's grain and fertiliser exports are not subject to Western sanctions but Moscow has said restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have been a barrier to shipments.

The deal aimed to alleviate a global food crisis, and grain prices have risen since Moscow let it expire on 17 July. Ukraine and Russia are both leading grain exporters.

Nearly 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain was exported while the Black Sea deal was in operation.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Grains Trader Bunge Forecasts Upbeat Full-Year Earnings
2
Supply Chain

Mercosur To Agree Counterproposal For Trade Talks With EU
3
Supply Chain

Consum Plans To Reduce Its Direct Emissions By 42%
4
Supply Chain

India Basmati Rice Exporters Get Requests For Early Shipments
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com