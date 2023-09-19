Sainsbury’s Rolls Out New Range Of Lower Carbon Footprint Beef

UK retailer Sainsbury’s has rolled out a new range of beef, which it says has 25% lower carbon footprint compared to industry standards and is the largest low-carbon beef range ever produced in the UK.

The new Taste the Difference Aberdeen Angus beef range currently offers 16 SKUs, including 12% and 5% fat mince, 30-day rib eye steak and a 30-day beef roasting joint, the company noted.

Gavin Hodgson, director of agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture at Sainsbury’s said, "More customers than ever want high quality beef with a lower carbon footprint and that’s why we’ve invested many years of research and development into transforming how we produce it.

"Our updated lower carbon premium beef range not only tastes great but is also positive news for our farmers too, who will benefit from more security and stability, supporting the future growth of UK agriculture. We’re excited about the possibilities this move could hold for the future of farming in the UK."

Improved Breeding

Sainsbury’s has developed the range by bringing together its dairy and beef supply chains, and reducing carbon through a combination of improved cattle breeding and animal management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Measures such as strictly monitored feed and living conditions ensure that the calves are healthy and raised in the most efficient way possible, needing less time and energy to grow and, in turn, emitting fewer harmful gases.

The beef is produced in Britain using Aberdeen Angus cattle, naturally suited to a grass and forage diet, producing more consistent beef.

'Another Step Forward'

Ruth Cranston, director of corporate responsibility and sustainability at Sainsbury’s said, "By creating 25% lower carbon emissions, this launch is another step forward in Sainsbury’s ambition to become net zero across its own operations by 2035, and value chain by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement’s aim of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C.

"This launch also shows what can be achieved through genuine collaboration with farmers and suppliers. No one else has been able to produce a lower carbon beef range on this scale, and we hope this launch will set a leadership example of what is possible in the industry."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sainsbury’s teamed up with its supplier and beef processor ABP Food Group to develop the new range.

The Taste the Difference Aberdeen Angus beef range, initially available in 60 stores, will be rolled out across the UK in due course.