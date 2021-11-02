ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Shipping Group Maersk Triples Quarterly Profit Despite Lower Volumes

Published on Nov 2 2021 8:10 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Maersk / Shipping / Freight / Container / A.P. Moeller-Maersk

Shipping Group Maersk Triples Quarterly Profit Despite Lower Volumes

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk has said that record-high freight rates boosted quarterly earnings in its third quarter, despite lower container volumes due to congestion at ports.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a shortage of container ships and logjams at ports at a time of high consumer spending, pushing the cost of transporting freight to record levels.

Maersk said its main Ocean business is now expected to grow by an amount below that of global container demand, which is seen at 7% to 9% in 2021 versus previous guidance of 6% to 8%.

'Exceptional Market Situation'

“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the US and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity and expand our offerings to keep cargo moving for our customers," said Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk.

"Our integrator strategy is key to supporting our customers’ end to end logistics needs by designing a more stable Ocean business, strongly growing our logistics offering and relying on automated and efficient terminals."

Senator International Acquisition

Maersk also announced plans to buy freight-forwarder Senator International, whose largest business is within air freight, along with two Boeing aircraft for an enterprise value of around $644 million (€555 million).

Maersk's ongoing transformation from a container shipping giant into an integrated logistics company has accelerated following its strong performance during the pandemic.

Advertisement

It said final third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) tripled to $6.9 billion (€5.9 billion) compared with a preliminary figure of close to $7 billion issued on September 16, when the company also lifted its 2021 forecasts.

It also said it would extend its existing share buy-back programme, with Skou noting, "Given the significant progress of our transformation into a logistics integrator and the continued commitment to shareholder returns, the board of directors has decided to extend the current share buy-back programme by an additional $5 billion over the years 2024 and 2025.”

In August, the group announced the acquisition of two e-commerce firms, Visible Supply Chain Management and B2C Europe, as it seeks to transform into an integrated logistics business.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Shipping Giant Maersk Acquires Two E-Commerce Firms Following Strong Q2

Shipping Giant Maersk Acquires Two E-Commerce Firms Following Strong Q2
Shipping Giant Maersk Improves Outlook Due to Surge In Demand

Shipping Giant Maersk Improves Outlook Due to Surge In Demand
Maersk Sees First-Quarter Boost From Strong Container Demand

Maersk Sees First-Quarter Boost From Strong Container Demand
Maersk Says European Lockdowns Have Not Dented Demand For Shipping

Maersk Says European Lockdowns Have Not Dented Demand For Shipping
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Jumbo Opens Delivery Hub In Zwolle Tue, 2 Nov 2021

Jumbo Opens Delivery Hub In Zwolle
China's New Pig Farmers Aim To Ride Out Boom-Bust Cycle Tue, 2 Nov 2021

China's New Pig Farmers Aim To Ride Out Boom-Bust Cycle
Rain Boosts Cocoa Harvest In Ivory Coast Amid Fear Of Mould Tue, 2 Nov 2021

Rain Boosts Cocoa Harvest In Ivory Coast Amid Fear Of Mould
Auchan Portugal Launches Insect-Based Products Mon, 1 Nov 2021

Auchan Portugal Launches Insect-Based Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN