Spain's Masymas Rolls Out Electric Trucks

Spanish retailer Masymas, part of Hijos de Luis Rodríguez, S.A, has added two Scania P-series electric trucks to its distribution fleet, in collaboration with transport provider Scania.

The vehicles will be used on regional routes between its logistics centres and supermarkets, traveling distances of a maximum 400 kilometres from its base.

Each truck has an electric motor that provides 230 kW of power, and nine lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 300kWh.

“This agreement is another step towards the decarbonisation of our logistics structure, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable mobility,” said Rubén Montes, logistics director at Hijos de Luis Rodríguez.

Each of the Scania vehicles include the Scania Zone tool, which enables drivers to follow traffic and environmental regulations, setting speed, noise and emissions specifications.

Sustainable Logistics

Hijos de Luis Rodríguez previously incorporated 11 Scania vehicles powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) into its fleet, as it seeks to develop a sustainable logistics network with low emissions and lower noise level vehicles.

The company’s logistics platform, located in Asturias, has also incorporated a number of technological innovations, such as radio frequency management, voice dialling, dynamic shelving and vertical shuttle cabinets, which store a large number of products in a very small space.

Elsewhere, Masymas recently partnered with renewable energy producer EDP to install 20 charging points for electric vehicles at 11 outlets across Asturias.

The charging stations will be installed, operated and owned by EDP, the retailer said.

