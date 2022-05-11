SPAR Hungary To Invest Over €20m In Logistics

Retailer SPAR Hungary has made a number of significant investments in its logistics network in a bid to increase efficiency.

In 2021, the group invested over €8.7 million to develop its transportation and logistics units and will spend an additional €11.4 million in 2022.

Expansion Of Transportation Fleet

SPAR Hungary’s fleet currently comprises 121 motor vehicles and 120 trailers, with more to be added as the company’s operations grow.

In 2021, the retailer procured 20 truck trailers and is planning to add 20 more in 2022, representing an investment of €8.6 million in just two years.

Each vehicle in the fleet meets the EURO 6 emission standard and is equipped with a cooling system and an online camera system for safety and driver support.

Additionally, SPAR Hungary spent over €950,000 on the development of its forklift fleet in 2021, with a further investment of €1.14 million planned for 2022.

This year’s investment will be used in part to replace the batteries of all forklift trucks.

Weighbridge Upgrades

Weighbridges, operational in Üllő and soon in Bicske, support the transport fleet and play a key role in monitoring waste transportation.

The entire weighing process is automated and the system identifies the trucks before weighing with the help of a card reader.

The truck then slowly moves up to the weighbridge, where its axles are weighed.

The weighbridge measures each truck against the weight restrictions of public road use, SPAR added.

Improved Logistics

SPAR Hungary has redeveloped WebEye, its transportation software, which monitors all transport functions from order and processing to transport control.

The redeveloped software covers the transportation tasks of as many logistic hubs, warehouses, and factories as needed, while managing the entire communication between transportation units and the wider network.

It significantly reduces the probability of errors as the software functions almost entirely automatically.

WebEye also functions as the GPS service provider for all fleet vehicles and freighters and provides a high level of integration with mobile phones and web-based applications, SPAR said.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.