Supplies Distributor Bunzl Flags Product And Labour Shortages

Published on Aug 31 2021 10:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: United States / Britain / Bunzl / labour shortage

Business supplies distributor Bunzl on Tuesday flagged labour crunches in its key markets including the United States and Britain and said it was also facing shortages in the products it delivers to the grocery and hospitality sectors.

Shares in the British-based FTSE 100 group, which provides everyday items such as disposable tableware, food packaging, latex gloves and stationery to business customers, were down 2.5% by 07:46 GMT.

Several companies in Britain including McDonald's and Greggs have been hit by pandemic-related supply chain interruptions, including delivery delays and a shortage of staff and truck drivers that are crippling distribution and availability of produce.

Material Shortages

Bunzl, which also supplies products ranging from counter-service packaging to cleaning chemicals to the retail and hospitality industries, said it was seeing material shortages in its food service and consumables sectors as suddenly surging demand after coronavirus lockdowns eased called for catch-up production.

"So far, (the labour shortage is) not extreme and because we also see product inflation in certain areas and we focus really on efficiencies (as well), we have been able to mitigate that in a good way but it may be a little bit more, back there in the second half," Chief Executive Frank van Zanten to Reuters.

He expects labour shortages to ease as temporary unemployment benefits introduced during the pandemic are set to end in the United States.

First-Half Performance

Bunzl reported a 17.5% rise in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit to £338.4 million ($466.92 million) and increased its dividend by 2.5%, helped by a recovery in demand as businesses such as offices, hotels and restaurants reopen.

The company said wage inflation and delivery costs in the first half were offset by product inflation in COVID-19 related items such as disposable gloves. However, it said that COVID-19 related items were starting to see a price deflation in the second quarter.

The company, known for making several bolt-on deals, on Tuesday also announced two new acquisitions of safety equipment distributors in Spain.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

